Local donors helping with national blood shortage

The figurative and literal lifeblood of the U.S. health care system is running low.

Perilously low, according to the American Red Cross, supplier of around 40 percent of the country’s medical blood supply.

“The Red Cross nationwide is experiencing the biggest blood shortage we’ve seen in a decade,” revealed Matt Ochsner of the Red Cross, which in January for the first time in its history declared a national emergency concerning the scarcity of blood available for medical uses.

“Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a blood transfusion. That can be someone injured in a car crash, someone in cancer treatment, a mom who’s had a difficult pregnancy. There are just so many examples every single day of the year of folks counting on blood being available,” said Ochsner, the communications director for The Red Cross of Montana and Idaho—a pair of states as short of blood as the rest of the U.S.

“There’s a lot of factors at play,” explained Ochsner, of why and how blood donations declined by about a third last year and continue to lag behind demand.

“Collecting blood at this time of year is always more difficult because of winter weather,” said Ochsner, who added that the onset of cold and flu season, as well as the ongoing COVID pandemic also played roles.

“And then, of course, there’s the surge in COVID cases. COVID has created so many challenges for so many organizations, and we are one of them,” conceded Ochsner of Red Cross, which annually collects around 40,000 pints of blood in Montana.

“Some people are hunkering down as they see the surge in the pandemic. We’re also are seeing some of our longtime partners—churches, businesses, schools—less likely to host a blood drive because of the current situation,” said Ochsner of factors whittling away at the 1,900 Red Cross community blood drives held during a typical year in Montana.

All those factors did not deter Letha Kivinen from organizing a mid-winter blood drive last week at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dillon.

“We do two a year—one in January and one in September or October,” said Kivinen. Blood drives at the church, are put on with help from the local Soroptimist chapter.

And local donors did not stay away from last week’s local blood drive.

“We had more people wanting to give blood than we had spots,” revealed Kivinen, who herself last week gave a pint of blood for the 23rd time.

“I bet you I had 10 calls trying to get in today,” “And I just couldn’t fit them in because we were full,” said Kivinen.

Beth Pavalis was one of those who did get a spot on the schedule in Dillon last week. She’s a regular.

“I try to donate as often as possible,” said Pavalis, a teacher at Parkview Elementary who gives blood two or three times per year.

“It’s just something I can do and it doesn’t take very long,” said Pavalis of a blood donation process that lasts—from arriving to departing—about an hour, only around eight minutes of which is spent on the blood draw for the average donor, according to Ochsner.

Even less for Pavalis. “They tell me they can get the blood out of me in record time,” smiled Pavalis, relaxing on a donor couch as a pint of blood drained from her arm into a collection bag.

“I think that’s because I’m always very hydrated,” continued Pavalis, who’s developed simple techniques for making the process easier.

“I don’t look when they poke my arm—that’s really the only thing that I don’t like,” said Pavalis, who does like a new option Red Cross offers donors.

“They have a cool new app that tells you where the blood you donated ended up going,” said Pavalis of information Red Cross can convey to donors through a mobile phone app, or by email.

“It’s a great feeling to know your blood has found a home,” said Ochsner.

“You can donate an hour of your time, grab some cookies and juice on your way out the door, and know you have helped save a life. That is truly an amazing feeling,” said Ochsner of a donaton that can also be made at one of the Red Cross’s stationary donation centers in Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Kalispell and Great Falls.

“There’s no way to manufacture blood. The only way that we can get blood products is from folks who come through the door and raise their hands and roll up their sleeves and give a gift—a life-saving gift,” said Ochsner,

Anyone with concerns about whether he or she can safely donate blood due to a particular health issue or medication being taken can gain guidance on the matter by calling 1-800-RED- CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who find out they cannot donate blood due to medications they are taking or for some underlying medical conditions can still help replenish the nation’s blood supply by volunteering to perform one of the many other vital tasks that go into staging a successful blood drive.

“There are lots of ways you can help. About 90 percent of our work force for blood drives consists of volunteers,” revealed Ochsner of a volunteer army that puts nearly 1000 people in the field per year.

“You can be a blood donor ambassador—those are very important,” said Ochsner of the volunteers who greet donors as they come through the door at blood drives, and then help guide them through the appointment—and thank them as they leave.

“Another volunteer opportunity we have is for transportation specialists. They are basically blood delivery drivers who transport the blood collected at drives,” said Ochsner of volunteers who will need use of an SUV or other relatively large vehicle capable of covering a good distance.

“The blood that we collect at drives from all over the state goes to our lab in Great Falls for testing and processing, and then we distribute it from Great Falls out to more than 30 hospitals and medical centers across Montana,” said Ochsner, who said Red Cross tries to ensure that best practices are followed during blood drives.

“The safety of our donors and staff is our top priority, so we are taking all the measures we can to keep them safe at blood drives by using masks and enhanced cleaning and social distancing—everything that’s important to keep everyone safe,” insisted Ochsner.

Toward that end, Red Cross requests that people give advance notice before heading to a blood drive.

“We are also really encouraging folks to schedule appointments to give blood, so we don’t have long lines of people waiting. You don’t want a big bunch of people gathered in one place during a global pandemic,” acknowledged Ochsner, who said the simplest, quickest way to gain an appointment at a Red Cross blood drive is online at www.redcrossblood.org.

“Just click on the Make Your Appointment button at the top of the homepage and type in your zip code to get a list of all the blood drives coming up in your area, and then it’s pretty easy to click on a particular drive and find a time available that works for you,” said Ochsner, offering those uncomfortable or unable to get onto the Internet the option of making an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The next local Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge # 1554 on 27 E. Center St. in downtown Dillon.

Another Red Cross blood drive will also take place in Dillon on Feb. 23 on the campus of the University of Montana Western in the Bulldog Athletic and Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To schedule a donation time or find out about more upcoming area Red Cross blood drives, go to www.redcrossblood.org/.

The Elks Lodge in Dillon will host a blood drive organized through Vitalant and sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To make an appointment, call 406-925-2318 or 877-258-4825, or go online to donors.vitalant.org.

How to contribute to the Red Cross

The American Red Cross is active year-round, and there are plenty of ways for individuals to contribute.

• Receive training from the Red Cross. The Red Cross offers an array of courses that train individuals about how to effectively prepare to respond to emergencies.

• Donate blood. Blood donations are uniquely valuable to the Red Cross at any time, but the organization noted in early 2022 that it was experiencing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. Eligible adults, including students, can contribute to the Red Cross by donating as often as possible.

• Pitch in with disaster relief. 95 percent of the organization’s disaster relief workers are volunteers. Learn more about volunteering at www.redcross.org and www.redcross.ca.

• Contribute financially. The financial contributions of donors help make that assistance possible and the American Red Cross has made it easy to donate funds via their website.