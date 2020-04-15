Linda Marsh receives Montana’s inaugural county superintendent of the year honor

Beaverhead County Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh received the first county superintendent of the year award bestowed in the state.

The award, created by the Montana Association of County School Superintendents (MAC-SS), recognizes county school superintendents who show dedication and service to the profession. Criteria include positively contributing to MACSS with mentorship, conference attendance and professional development; demonstrating strong commitment to the education profession; continuing professional growth; demonstrating leadership; behaving ethically and truthfully; and working collaboratively with officials, administrators and the larger community.

“It was kind of a shock – I was very surprised,” she said.

Marsh started as the county superintendent January 2011. Marsh began her career as a teacher at the Polaris school, also helping out with janitorial, nursing and coaching duties.

She went on to become a teacher with a 30-year tenure at School District 10 in Dillon, teaching special education in the third and fourth grades. She also taught in the Migrant Summer School program for six years.

Marsh was notified she received the honor by Missoula Superintendent Erin Lipkind, who headed the selection committee. The award would have otherwise been presented at the MACSS spring conference in Sidney, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Marsh stressed she had no hand in creating the award, despite being the immediate past president of MACSS. She was nominated by the Beaverhead County Commissioners in a letter calling her “a wonderful asset to our education system.”

“Fondly known as the ‘goto’ for many folks here at the courthouse, Linda receives requests almost daily from different departments calling upon her expertise and know-how for anything from letter writing to grant writing and sentence structure,” the nomination letter stated. “She is so very helpful, caring, resourceful and happy to offer service no matter the task. Being the true champion for education that she is, Linda demonstrates a tireless commitment to her workplace and the community of Dillon.”

Marsh was a 26-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa, a teacher’s sorority, and held all of the offices for both the local chapter and state organization. She has also been the vice president of MACSS, and is currently the vice chair of the High Peaks Federal Credit Union board executive committee.

Marsh said she loved teaching, but moving into the superintendent slot opened her eyes to the management side of instruction.

“It was a nice change. I like that, seeing a different side of education,” she said. “When you are down in the trenches being a teacher, you are so focused on your kids and lesson plans, you don’t see the whole picture. This has kind of helped me see it. I learned a lot more about the laws and regulations that guide education, the Office of Public Instruction in Helena, and how school boards work. It’s enlightening to learn a lot of new things.

“This is a position where I’m helping a lot of people do their job,” she added. “I help teachers, school boards, the OPI, all work with others.”

Though the county superintendent gets to deal with a lot of paperwork – from budgets to reporting, which school districts of all sizes must handle – Marsh said she enjoys being able to go out to the different schools in the county and observing the teachers to help school boards make their decisions.

“I would rather have the teachers spending their time working with kids and planning lessons, rather than work on a budget report,” she said.

Marsh served as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president at MACSS, starting in 2013. She also served on the executive board for the Montana Small Schools Alliance, the School Administrators of Montana, and Great Divide Educational Services.