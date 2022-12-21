Lima water line not eligible for ARPA funding

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved sending its American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding to the city of Dillon instead of Lima at a special meeting Dec. 15.

Lima’s project to extend its water line was rejected by the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) on Dec. 12. The commission unanimously approved sending that money, $221,521, to the city of Dillon for debt reduction on the city’s water line project.

In a letter to the county commission and Lima officials, the DNRC said the ARPA dollars are supposed to be used for water and sewer projects for the existing population, not for expansions.

“The (funding) is meant to serve the public health needs of the existing population,” the letter stated, referring to ARPA and Montana’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Water and Sewer Grants. “Congress specifically directed (the program) avoid the use of funds to finance the expansion of any public water system in anticipation of future population growth.”

The DNRC gave the county a deadline of 5 p.m. Dec. 15 to transfer the dollars to another purpose, or it would send that money back to the state for competitive grants.

“We’re so late in the projects, all it could be used for is existing projects, like Dillon’s water and sewer one, and debt reduction,” Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said, adding the city requested the dollars to reduce the amount of money it will need to borrow for its share of the project. “I talked to the Lima mayor this morning. He feels bad about the whole thing, but he agrees with us. He’d rather give that money to Dillon rather than give it back to the state.” The city project replaced the main water line throughout town and rerouted the line at the county fairgrounds.

The project’s cost increased from about an estimated $4.1 million to roughly $4.6 million, Dillon Mayor John Mc-Ginley said. The increased cost involved replacing additional underground lines and “undisclosed” lines that the contractors discovered during the replacement project. That includes lines under Bannack Street in front of the karate studio, additional work at the city hall block on Idaho Street and an alley behind the former KCI building and Taylor Realty.

“It was a project I think was doomed from the start, almost,” John McGinley said. “I don’t know if it was COVID – they started two- to three months late – and there were supply chain problems.”

The project is largely done, though one remaining change order must be approved by Dillon City Council, the mayor said. The company will come back after the ground thaws next year to finish up “warranty work” and other small projects that could not be completed before this winter.

The contract required charging the company $1,000 per day for exceeding the completion date. John McGinley said they are about eight days over the contract, but that might be resolved with the final change order. Council is expected to vote on that change order in January.

The mayor added the city will review the expenses for the entire project again, and determine if it needs to adjust the $12 per month additional charge on customer water bills.