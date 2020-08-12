Lima schools, county recalculate refuge payment

Lima school officials asked the Beaverhead County Commission to re-do the annual share it receives from the county’s Refuge Revenue Sharing (RRS) payment.

And the county agreed, unanimously passing the change Monday. The RRS payment split between the county and Lima schools will take effect for next year’s payment.

The federal government pays RRS in lieu of taxes for land it holds in the county, specifically Red Rock Refuge. The payment is usually split each year between the county’s road department and the Lima schools, with 45 percent going to the district.

Lima officials sought a change that more accurately reflected what it would receive if that land was owned by a private person rather than the government. Shay Baize of Lima said that would be closer to 60 percent in their favor.

The original 45-55 split was created decades ago, and Lima officials said they could not figure out why that percentage was chosen. Commissioner Mike McGinley said he thought it might be pegged to tax rates in the city of Lima, which are different from Lima residents who live outside the city limits.

The RRS payment has been lower than it should have been for decades, McGinley said. This year’s payment was $44,271, when it should have been $194,000. Last year’s payment was $51,210, and it was supposed to be $197,624, according to McGinley’s records. McGinley has attempted to get the federal government to pay the full amount for years.

Other federal payments to the county include the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) and Secure Rural Schools (SRS) payments. They are separate from RRS. McGinley has been trying to have federal officials bundle all three payments into a congressional bill that automatically pays every year at the full amount. Currently, all three payments must be authorized each time they run out, and it is a political battle each time. At the moment, the next payments for all are tied up in federal coronavirus relief package funding disagreements.

McGinley said if the federal government paid all those payments at the required amount for the rural counties they would not need to have additional funds for the counties in which they apply.