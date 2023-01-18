Lima man denies trespassing in district court appeal

Lima resident and former Beaverhead County Sheriff candidate Chris Brozell pleaded not guilty to trespassing on private property in Fifth Judicial Court Jan. 10.

Brozell, 54, appealed for a new trial in the case almost immediately after Beaverhead County Justice of the Peace Randi Braddock sentenced him in late December.

Brozell was cited by (now Sheriff) David Wendt for an Aug. 12, 2021 incident where Brozell was accused of entering private property to fish at a ranch near Dell. In a bench trial before Braddock Dec. 19, ranch managers testified Brozell walked up the irrigation ditch into a fenced backyard where their grandchildren were playing and continued to fish. He turned around and walked back out the same way when confronted.

Braddock sentenced Brozell to six months in the Beaverhead County Jail, suspended his fishing privileges for a year and ordered him to pay court fines and fees. All but three days of his sentence were suspended.

Brozell was released on a $500 bond.

Brozell has a separate pending misdemeanor case for disorderly conduct that allegedly occurred on Jan. 20, 2022. The case is set to go to trial in March. He recently pleaded not guilty to separate misdemeanor charges of stalking and disorderly conduct from an alleged Dec. 29, 2022, incident in Lima.