Lifeflight needed after rollover

A single-vehicle rollover accident sent two people to the hospital Monday morning, one by helicopter, officials say.

The accident happened at 7:51 a.m. Monday morning on Interstate 15 northbound, near mile marker 49, Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said. The driver lost control of the Budget rental truck and rolled it, injuring the two people inside the vehicle.

One occupant was pinned and had to be extricated from the vehicle. One person was flown by helicopter to Barrett Hospital, their condition is unknown. The second person received minor injuries and was transported by Beaverhead EMS.

Three deputies responded to the scene, along with Dillon Volunteer Fire Department, Beaverhead EMS and Lima Ambulance.

The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed to traffic for about an hour, Craft said.

The accident is under investigation by Montana Highway Patrol.