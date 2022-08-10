Library seeks voter approval for additional funding

The Dillon Public Library is looking for an additional $48,000 annually from county taxpayers to fund needed building repairs and increased operations costs.

The library currently receives two mills of county funding – roughly $48,000 – annually. It is asking for an additional two mills for the next 10 years, equaling $96,000 annually between all four mills. The new dollars would help replace aging windows – which cost even more for a historical building like the library – add security systems and help keep pace with increased employee costs.

Dillon Public Library Director Lori Cannady told the county roughly 2,000 people across the county use the library, which does not include the Dillon city population. Participation in the library’s programs continues to grow, and many people use the computers there for internet needs. She said she hoped if the levy passed they might be able to start up a “bookmobile,” to make trips to towns outside of Dillon.

Cannady said the library receives $95,000 in funding from the city, but more is now needed for maintaining the building, staff and services.

“I know it feels like the city people get dinged twice, but a lot of people in the county use our library,” she said.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said city voters are paying twice, but it’s now up to all voters.

“I just want you to understand – the city residents are paying above and beyond what the county residents are paying,” he said Monday.

Cannady recently lobbied the Dillon City Council to recognize library employees as city employees, and provide appropriate raises for them (see story in the July 27 Dillon Tribune). Cannady argued at a previous city council meeting that city employees received a raise, which did not include the library’s employees.

If approved, owners with a $100,000 assessed-value home are expected to pay an additional $5.40 per year; owners with a $200,000 assessed-value home would pay an additional $10.80 annually.

The commission unanimously approved placing the issue on the ballot in November at its Monday meeting.

McGinley sought a different option previously – sunsetting the existing mill levy and replacing it with a flat, time-limited dollar amount. Cannady told the commissioners at the Aug. 1 meeting they did not want to risk losing their existing mill levy funding, and then have the new levy voted down at the same time.

The library was gathering signatures to put the issue to voters in November. That separate ballot initiative is replaced by the one the commissioners approved. County officials had encouraged the commission to put the measure on the ballot, since the verification of signatures for the ballots was excessively time consuming for the clerk and recorder’s office.

“If voters are fine with the raise, that’s fine with me,” Commissioner Tom Rice agreed.