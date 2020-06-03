Library reopens with new rules

It got closed off to the public for awhile, unable to offer people full access to its wide array of services and resources due to ongoing restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Dillon Public Library entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening from the pandemic shutdown on Monday, June 1, with the reopening of its doors to patrons.

That reopening has come with some additional restrictions and adjustments, as library staffers continue to seek the best ways to serve their members while keeping them and themselves as safe as possible from the new coronavirus.

“It doesn’t matter what you believe so much,” said Roberts, “just be respectful of others.”

The library is looking for volunteers to aid with implementing its new protocols and staging its 2020 Summer Reading Program. Those interested in helping can call the library at 683-4544, stop by the facility at 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon or email Library Director Lori Roberts at dpldirector@dillonmt.org.