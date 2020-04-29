Library reopened...sort of, slowly

The future looks brighter and clearer for the Dillon Public Library. Though it still remains a a little vague, as it does for all businesses and organizations and establishments, due to the unfolding coronavirus pandemic and evolving restrictions.

“It will look different for awhile,” said Dillon Public Library Director Lori Roberts of library operations, which will go through stages of its reopening, which began Monday, April 27.

“The Library is going to have three phases to our reopening,” announced Roberts, before going on to outline the terms of that reopening.

Those terms involve numerous adjustments and restrictions in relation to traditional library usage including:

· The requirement to put on a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering the library building;

· A limit of only two library visitors inside the facility at one time during hours of operation, and allowing them to only use of the facility’s public computer stations for up to 30 minutes, with prearranged appointments required by calling the library at 683-4544;

· The prohibition of reading hard copies of magazines and newspapers inside the library, which offers access to 50 periodicals through its website (dillonpubliclibrary.org);

· The checking out of library books only through curbside service, which will require library cardholders to go the library’s website and click on the Library Catalog link on the right side of the homepage, with subsequently selected books available to for pickup outside the library after a call from the library staff.

· The continued distribution of seeds from the library’s Seed Library, also by curbside service, which will require a cardholder to click on the Seed Library tab on the library website homepage, and then follow instructions to order a selection of available seeds for pickup.

“We will reevaluate on May 4,” Roberts told the Dillon Tribune.

“We will let people know when Phase 2 starts and exactly what it will look like.”

For more information, call the Dillon Public Library at 683-4544 or go to dillonpubliclibrary. org.