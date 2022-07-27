Library’s summer reading finale Thursday

Those venturing into downtown Dillon this week may find a different sort of obstacle course.Ocean Olympics will throw out a series of obstacles and athletic challenges for kiddos to navigate in on Thursday, July 28, starting at 10 a.m. in Depot Park, where a free lunch and snacks will also get served.It’s all part of the grand finale of Dillon Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program that will award prizes to its top readers Thursday and give participants the chance to purchase items with the Library Doubloons they’ve earned through continuing to read after school went on break for the ...