Legion health equipment program aids area folks

The high cost of some health equipment can get discounted to free through a program run by an area veterans group.

“We are a 100 hundred percent loan program,” stated Jodie Jolly of the American Legion Health Equipment Loan Program.

“Folks can use our equipment as long as they need to,” said Jolly, the lead for past year for the program run by American Legion Post #20 for the better part of a half century for the betterment of area folks with special health equipment needs.

“It’s not just for veterans— it’s open to anyone in Beaverhead County or Madison County who has the need,” noted Jolly.

That health equipment includes a wide range of invaluable materials for area folks facing a wide range of health challenges.

“The smallest thing we have is probably a grabber—it’s something for people who need to grab something off shelf or off the floor,” said Jolly of items typically available for around twenty bucks.

“The biggest thing we have is probably a hospital bed. One of those can cost up to $2000,” added Jolly of special beds that allow users to employ a control to electrically raise the top or bottom of the beds for need and comfort.

In between those extremes, the program can also provide its clients with, among other items: lifts, crutches, walkers (both two-wheel and fourwheel), wheelchairs, bedside commodes, shower chairs, raised toilet seats, canes and knee scooters.

“Say you’ve had surgery on your ankle and it’s not supposed to be weight bearing, a knee scooter lets you rest your lower leg on it and scoot along with your good leg,” explained Jolly, a registered nurse.

“The program does not loan out anything that requires a prescription or special fitting, like foot braces or shoulder spring,” noted Jolly of items that would fall under the category of “medical equipment” as opposed to the “health equipment” that the Legion program provides.

“Folks can use our equipment as long as they need it. Most will give us a donation after they’re done with it,” said Jolly of items available through a program that aims to help keep people living in their homes without having to spend a lot of money on new health equipment.

The program lends out anywhere from two dozen to seven dozen items per month, according to Jolly, who retired as a colonel in the Air Force last year after three decades of service.

“It’s a good thing I’m retired now, or I wouldn’t have the time it takes to do this,” laughed Jolly, who relies on eight other retired Legion members to meet people out by the program’s equipment storage unit behind the Beaverhead Search & Rescue building on Highway 41 to distribute items and maybe even give a little lesson on how to use the stuff.

“Family members or friends of clients are usually really good about making arrangements to meet us at the equipment shed,” said Jolly, who also gets help from a pair of local mechanics to maintain the equipment.

“We’re all volunteers,” said Jolly of the folks who each year donate hundreds of hours of their time to get hundreds of items to hundreds of area people to help them sustain their quality of living.

“There are so many people,” said American Legion Post Commander Lois Volkening, “who have been helped in so many ways by this program.”

For more information about the American Legion Health Equipment Loan Program, call Jodie Jolly at 406-925-3563.