Legion Cubs take two from Missoula Mavs

The Dillon Cubs ended a losing skid and began a winning streak on the same day last week in Dillon.

Playing on their home field at Ray Lynch Park on Thursday afternoon, the Cubbies gained their first victory in awhile with a 5-2 win over the Missoula Mavericks, and then made it two straight with an 8-7 triumph in the night cap of the doubleheader.

“It was pretty big to win those. It felt good after being on the winning side again,” said Cub Andrew Bartlome, who scored the winning run in the second game on Thursday after working a full-count walk in an at-bat that began with his left leg almost getting taken off below the knee by a steaming lowinside fastball.

Two pitches after he’d advanced to third base on a passed ball, a head’s up Bartlome spotted sped home without hesitation on another passed ball to secure the Cubs’ one-run victory in the second game.

“I just saw the ball get past the catcher and went,” said Bartlome, who earlier this month completed seventh grade and now finds himself competing on the baseball diamond against high schoolers and even college freshman in Montana Legion baseball.

“We have continued to work on fundamentals and they are starting to show up in big moments,” said Cubs Head Coach Zach McRae.

“It was pretty cool having a seventh grader score the winning run in a varsity game,” said McRae of Bartlome, still just a 13-year-old.

“I didn’t think I would get to play this much this season,“ admitted Bartlome, who also delivered for the Cubs in a key relief stint in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader.

“I just go out there when they need me and play.”

Bartlome’s relief work set up teammate Conner Vezina to notch the W, closing out the contest by not giving up an earned run across the game’s final 2 2/3 innings.

The team’s top catcher, Vezina flexed the flexibility and versatility that stand as core virtues for this year’s Cubs, vexing Missoula hitters with his array of pitches that now includes a knuckleball.

“Kale Konen came in late in the first game and shut the door with a six-pitch outing, and then starts the second game on the mound,” noted McCrae of the variety of roles filled in the game by Konen, one of the Southern A league’s top outfielders and hitters, and arguably its best baserunner.

“We are just to train everybody to be a pitcher,” added the first-year Cubs head coach who inherited a seasoned hurler in Tyler Lagunas, winner of Thursday’s first game against the Mavs.

“I think that was his best start as a Cub. He did a really good job working ahead of hitters, and we found ways to get out of some tough innings,” said McRae of Lagunas, now in his third season as a pitcher for Dillon.

“I was throwing a fastball and a curveball,” said Lagunas, who employed those pitches to great effect, keeping Missoula hitters off stride with his breaking ball and zipping it past them with his heater on his way to striking out five.

“Sometimes the curve wasn’t working, but Coach McCrae told me to throw a curve on a 3-2 count and I struck the kid out. It seemed kind of crazy, but he trusted me to get the job done,” recalled Lagunas, who yielded just a single earned run across 6 1/3 innings on the mound Thursday.

“I just try to get up there in the right mindset and throw strikes, and know that my defense behind me will make the plays,” said Lagunas, who pitches with his right hand but bats from the left side.

“When I was little I used to do everything left handed. But I switched to my right hand for writing and throwing in preschool. I don’t know why; I just switched.”

The Cubs switched over to the wrong end of the broom the next night in Butte. Though the reason seemed clear—excellent pitching by the Miners, the current leader in the league standings.

The Miners took the opener, 10-0, and triumphed 15-0 in a night cap that featured a no-hitter pitched by Rye Doherty.

Ethan Cunningham came within a few outs of tossing a no-hitter in Friday’s opener, during which he prevented any Dillon baserunner from advancing past second base.

Next up for the Cubs, some more time on the road.

The Cubs travel to the state capital today, Wednesday, June 29, to take on the Helena Reps in a 3 p.m. double header, before heading to Polson for a Fourth of July twin bill against the Mission Valley Mariners, and then to Missoula to renew acquaintances with the Mavs on Tuesday, July 5.

“We get to spend Fourth of July in Polson, which should be a real treat,” said McRae of the journey to Flathead Lake, where fireworks displays can get reflected in the waters of the large lake, doubling their dazzle.

“Some of the best moments of my life have come just hanging out with my teammates on road trips.”

The Cubs are next set to play in Dillon on July 8, when they’ll welcome Bozeman for a 3 p.m. doubleheader at Cubs Field in Ray Lynch Park.