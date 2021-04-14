Lawyers lining up to help county attorney’s office

A Ravalli County prosecutor will fill in at the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office while officials work to fill the vacant deputy county attorney position.

Former Deputy County Attorney Russell Michaels resigned to pursue other interests, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said. Applications for the open position are slowly coming in, but the volume of cases requires another individual to assist.

Thorin Geist, former Ravalli County deputy attorney, would be paid $6,500 per month for 40 hours of work per month, and an additional $225 per hour for hours over 40, in a contract unanimously approved by the Beaverhead County Commissioners April 5. The agreement is through June 30, and could be extended as needed.

“We’re not the only county he contracts with. He’s an outstanding prosecuting attorney...I have confidence in him,” Fitch said of Geist. “He’s a good trial lawyer – any cases I’ve got, he can take to trial.”

Fitch told the commission he will also have backup from the Montana Attorney General’s office – assistant attorneys general Michael Gee and David Buchler said they would also help out. Gee is a former Beaverhead County deputy attorney, and Buchler has tried cases in the county when there was a conflict of interest in Fitch’s office. He added these attorneys reached out to him while he was recovering from a recent car accident caused by an unknown medical condition.

Fitch said he has had current law students express interest in the position, but they need to pass the Montana bar exam first. The next exam is scheduled for the end of July.

“They can’t start until September, assuming they pass the bar, and that’s a long time from now,” he added. “If I was fine, I figure I could handle it. But I can’t do this by myself until September.”

Commissioner John Jackson asked Fitch if the pay range for the position had an impact on the number of applications.

“Our top end in the advertisement is the same as the bottom salary in Butte,” Fitch said, agreeing that could be a factor. “Amongst our (Beaverhead) county employees it’s not low, but we’re competing against other counties.”

Fitch added there is enough money in his current budget to cover the contract.