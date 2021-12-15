Last mass vaccination clinic this week

Residents have one more chance to get in on Beaverhead County Public Health’s mass vaccination clinics this Friday.

The final clinic will be at the Beaverhead County Public Health office on Barrett Street; appointments can be made by calling 406-683-3203 and leaving a message. The clinics have booster shots available for all three approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson). People aged 18 and over are recommended to get boosters at least six months after a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, and two months after the J&J shot.

The latest COVID wave has subsided in Beaverhead County and statewide, though there remain some hotspots in the state. Some hospitals are still running at or near capacity despite the case declines. Barrett Hospital had two COVID beds in use, and was 44% full, according to the most recent state report. Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Yellowstone County was over 90% full; hospitals in Cascade, and Lewis and Clark counties were 100% full.

As of Tuesday, Beaverhead County had eight active and 1,592 total cases, adding two cases in the past week. The vac cination rate remained at 54%; the state rate went up slightly to 52%. Both are well below the national vaccination rate of 60.9%.

Montana added 1,103 new cases and 76 deaths in the past week. While new cases have declined, new deaths have not. Some of the deaths are from records reconciliation from past months. As of Tuesday, the state tallied 194,108 total cases and 2,853 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 49.8 million COVID-19 cases and over 794,500 deaths counted nationwide, according to the U.S. CDC.