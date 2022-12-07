Lady Dawgs top Tech with big second frame

The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team started slowly in their Frontier Conference home opener Saturday at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon.

Then the Western women picked up the pace, in a hurry.

Doubled up, 20-10, in the first period by Montana Tech, the Western women employed a swarming defense and opportunistic attack to more than tripleup the Orediggers, 32-9, in the pivotal second quarter to seize control of the game on the way to a 73-67 victory.

“We finally decided to play some defense— I think that helped,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsey Woolley whose Bulldogs saw Tech hit half its shots from the field in the opening quarter.

“We weren’t very locked in defensively in the first. It was a question of position and alertness and desire—all the things you have to do to be good defensively—that was not us in the first,” said Woolley, whose Bulldogs clamped down in the second period, limiting Tech to 4 of 11 shooting overall and 0 for 2 from beyond the arc during the crucial 10-minute span in which his team took the lead for good.

Though Tech did manage to inject plenty of doubt and stress into the later stages of the contest, with a 21-3 fourth-quarter run that trimmed UMW’s advantage to just four points.

“The fourth quarter, they changed what they were doing offensively a little and I didn’t adjust very well. They used high-low more, and got Rooney inside more. She had been playing on the perimeter all year,” said Woolley of Tech’s senior and returning first-team all-league player and Bulldog nemesis Tavia Rooney, who ended the game with 23 points.

“Offensively, I don’t think we did anything poorly. We just didn’t hit our shots and then they did. And got confidence and hit a couple of threes, and all of a sudden it was close. But it was good for us. We need to be in those situations where we learn to close out games.”

Some big, late rebounds by Brynley Fitgerald, Shainy Mack and Mesa King helped UMW do just that.

“That rebound by Mesa was huge,” said Woolley of the offensive board the senior forward grabbed in heavy traffic to deny Tech possession and allow UMW to run some more time off a clock that seemed to be ticking slower and slower.

“That’s what you expect of her,” said Woolley of his sixth-year senior, the only remaining player from UMW’s 2019 national championship team.

“I’m here to do one thing and that is rebound for this team, and I might as well do it when it counts most,” smiled King, who came to UMW from Big Timber.

“We all have our role on the team, so to be successful we have to do what we do best.”

Fitzgerald did what she does best— pretty much everything, collecting a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds against Tech.

“Brynley continues to rebound and score at a high level,” said Woolley of the returning first-team All-Frontier selection and third-team All-American and former Beaverhead County High School great.

“She’s gotten better at finishing and better at penetrating and passing,” said Woolley of the early education major working basketball into her busy schedule.

“She has so much on her plate right now with student teaching. Her day starts at 4:30 in the morning and gets over a 5 or 6 at night. She is looking forward to getting through that in the next few weeks and having less to do each day. So, I expect her to have an even better second half of the season.”

The win over Tech offset a 72-61 UMW loss to no. 7 Carroll College two nights earlier in Helena, where the Bulldogs staged a late surge of their own, going on a 20-4 run across four mintues of the fourth-quarter to climb to within a single point of the hosts.

“To come back from 17 down in one quarter against a team as good as Carroll certainly shows a lot of heart,” said Woolley of the remarkable turnaround against the Top 10-rated Saints.

“I think it’s the nature of the team this year—there will be some highs and lows,” commented Woolley, whose Top 25 Bulldogs sit 1-1 in the league and 6-2 overall.

“I think we have good chemistry. We just need to keep developing.”

The Bulldogs will get a chance to develop even better team chemistry with a long road trip to two different locations in Arizona to play four games in six days starting Dec. 17.