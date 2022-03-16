Lady Dawgs check out of NAIA national tourney

Their opponents took a page out of their own, prodigal playbook. And then used it to take out the University of Montana Western women’s basketball team in the first round of the NAIA national tourney on Friday night in Santa Barbara, CA.

Employing a swarming, pilfering defense, similar in effect to the approach that characterized and empowered UMW much of the past two seasons, the University of Sciences & Arts (USAO) flustered the Western women into committing 20 turnovers in the tourney’s night cap on Friday.

Those 20 turnovers translated quickly into 31 points for USAO. That was two dozen more points than the Lady Bulldogs mustered in that category, off just seven turnovers, as UMW pulled back on the pressing and trapping approach it employed last season and much of this campaign—before injuries robbed the Lady Bulldogs of too many key players.

Much of the burglary Friday and the Bulldogs property loss that led to their overall loss to USAO came in the second quarter, when the Drovers more than doubled-up UMW in scoring, 24-9.

USAO would have more than tripled up the Lady Bulldogs in the period but for a high-arching trey by UMW freshman Joelnell Momberg from the right wing that just beat the halftime buzzer.

Eight straight points by Brynley Fitzgerald to open the third quarter got the Western women back to within three points of the Drovers.

But USAO responded with a 23-10 surge that propelled the the Drovers far enough in front so that even an astounding 14-point outburst from Fitzgerald in the fourth quarter could not get her Lady Bulldogs back in contention.

Things began brightly on Friday for the Western women, who took a 9-4 lead by hitting their first three 3-point attempts—the opener by Fitzgerald, the other two by Shainy Mack, with the Three Forks product picking up where she left off in scoring eight points in the final minute of Western’s previous game at the Frontier Conference tourney.

But USAO took control with its dominant second quarter that left UMW playing catch up for the rest of the contest, without ever quite catching up.

A first-team All-Frontier Conference selectee for the second consecutive season, Fitzgerald led all scorers on Friday with 30 points and committed just one turnover while navigating through the den of thieves that was the USAO defense.

The tourney performance by the former Dillon Beaver great further bolstered Fitzgerald’s already strong case for a second straight year of All-American accolades, which will be announced later this month.

Friday’s loss closed out the season for the UMW women with a 15–14 overall record. That the mark and the first-round NAIA tourney exit seem a bit disappointing serves as testament to how far Woolley has taken the team since taking it over in 2012, following a season in which UMW did not even qualify for its own league tourney.

By 2017, Woolley had the Lady Dawgs in the national tourney, and then into the NAIA semifinals the following season—a warmup for the Lady Bulldogs national title run in 2019.

The Lady Bulldogs success has helped gain national tourney bids for more of its fellow programs in the Frontier Conference, which placed four of its six women’s basketball teams in the NAIA tourney this year. Two—Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College—remain in the tourney after winning their first two NAIA games last weekend.

This season marked the sixth consecutive NAIA tourney qualification for Montana Western, which looks well-equipped for another NAIA tourney journey next season.

The 5-foot-11-inch Fitzgerald retains another season of college eligibility and could return to UMW for the 2022–23 campaign, as could all the members of the 2021–22 Lady Bulldogs’ roster. Though departures due to injury and changes in life plans seem inevitable—as do quality arrivals, with Woolley reporting another fruitful year on the recruiting trail.