Lady Dawgs bow out in first round at home

A long, up-and-down season for the University of Montana Western women’s basketball team ended early on a low note last week with a home loss in the first round of the Frontier Conference tourney.

The Western women fell, 76-67, to Montana Tech last Tuesday at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon, ending the Lady Bulldogs league tourney run just as it got out of the gate and the team’s star-crossed 2021–22 campaign.

“Everyone says you are due for one of those seasons once in a while,” said UMW Head Coach Lindsay Woolley late in a difficult 2021–22 grind that featured a 15-13 overall record and just a 5-10 mark in Frontier play for UMW.

“So, I guess it was our turn,” added Woolley of his Lady Bulldogs, who were dogged by injury and illness and pandemic uncertainties much of this season, their first not to end with a trip to the NAIA national tourney since 2017.

UMW sophomore guard Shainy Mack tried to pull her team over the line in the late stages of last Tuesday’s loss to Tech. Playing with heart and desperate inventiveness, the 5-foot-8-inch Three Forks High alum scored eight points in the game’s final 32 seconds—including a pair of improvised, off-balance 3s under heavy pressure.

But Tech converted all 10 of its free throws during the game’s closing 44 seconds to preserve a cushion the Lady Orediggers first established with an 11-0 run in the first half of the fourth quarter.

Overall, Tech shot 20 of 22 from the foul line, a stat line rendered all the more remarkable by the fact that it got logged on the court of Tech’s arch rival in the league tourney pressure cooker—while Western hit just 10 of 19.

“We knew we had to just keep playing our game and keep our composure. We had the hammer down and just had to keep nailing with it,” said Montana Tech sophomore Tavia Rooney of her fifth-seeded Tech team’s second-half surge to upset fourth seed Montana Western.

Rooney helped Tech also dominate two other statistical metrics that tend to tell much of the tale of a game, as the Diggers handily won the battle of the boards and notched 19 assists to Western’s 9.

“We had lots of assists, and I think that’s what we needed to pull us through tonight,” said Rooney, adding that keeping the hosts from effectively implementing their passing attack also proved critical.

“Pressuring the ball was a big focus in our practices leading up to this game. There have been times when we’ve gotten a little stagnant on defense and eased off, and that’s when you run into problems. We made Western work a little harder on offense,” said Rooney, whose Tech team limited UMW to just one assist in the first half.

“We came out with a lot of energy. We knew it was a big game. We moved the ball well, and made the extra pass to find the open person,“ added the 5-foot-11-inch Rooney, who dished a game-high 6 assists, and combined with fellow Tech frontcourter Brooke Heggie to corral 22 rebounds and score 36 points.

Mack led UMW with 18 points. while Brynley Fitzgerald added 17 and her fellow Bulldog forward Lily Gopher contributed 10 points and 9 rebounds to the Western cause.

All those players and everyone else on the current UMW roster will be eligible to return next season to play for the Lady Bulldogs.

And they’ll be joined by some promising new recruits.

“We’ve added four freshman for next season, and we’ll still probably bring in another three or four as transfers to bulk up our roster,” said Woolley, who over the past decade rebuilt the Lady Bulldogs from a team that failed to even qualify for its own league tourney to a consistent national tourney invitee, an NAIA tourney semifinalist in 2018 and NAIA national champion in 2019.

The UMW roster does not feature any seniors, and just two juniors— All-Conference first-teamer Brynley Fitzgerald and her fellow forward Mesa King, the last remaining member of UMW’s national title team still on the roster.

King played a bigger and bigger role on offense as this season wore on, as her injuries improved and hindered her always aggressive play less and less.

“The coaches have really been working with me as a post player, understanding different philosophies and things I can do, opening my eyes to different strategies on offense,” said King, who seemed to debut new moves every game down the final month of the season.

“And different options on defense,” said King, one of the team’s leading rebounders who somehow managed to snag steals late in re cent games from each of Frontier Conference’s two top ballhandlers— Providence’s Emilee Maldanado and Rocky Mountain College’s N’Dea Flye.

“My long arms just got in the way there,” smiled the 6-foot-1-inch forward, who joined the program as a redshirt freshman in 2017, when the Western women qualified for their first NAIA tourney in a decade.

“It’s meant the world to me playing for the Dawgs. Just watching this program grow and being part of the national championship team and playing for Coach Woolley. This is my second home. I wouldn’t be any other place,” said King, who sees the Western women bouncing back quickly next season.

“We learn to overcome adversity. We went from winning a national championship to the COVID season the next year, which threw everyone for a loop. So, having that positivity and drive to get better each day and determination to overcome whatever challenges life might throw at you has helped us,” said the PE and elementary education double major.

“Excellence is Coach Woolley’s ambition, and we hold each other accountable,” said King of a credo instilled in the team, which also gains strength from the support of its fans in Dillon.

“This community is one of a kind, let me tell you. I come from a small town,” said the Big Timber product.

“And it felt so good to come to Dillon, where the community welcomes you with open arms and wraps you up with a big hug. All that support and warmth is unmatched. I’m just so thankful to be a Dawg.”