Lady Bulldogs edged by Carroll netters

In a place where the hard realities of Frontier Conference play tended to settle onto them long and hard over the past decade, the University of Montana Western volleyball Bulldogs demonstrated their re-set status for 2022 with a one-set loss to Carroll College in Helena on Friday.

The Bulldogs dropped the first two sets, but stormed back to push their hosts to a fifth, before finally succumbing, 2-3 (14-25, 17-25, 225-23, 2725, 12-15) to the team that had bettered them in the previous 18 meetings between Carroll and Western.

“We just came out of the gate a little slow and Carroll came out playing really well,” said UMW Head Coach Katie Lovett of the Fighting Saints, who battled to a second-place finish in the Frontier Conference last season.

“But then we settled in and got used to the big crowd. Then we started to get more gritty and play our game. It was a dog fight from there on out,” commented Lovett of the flying scrum staged in front of a packed, loud PE Center in Helena.

Western’s fight back got powered by its play at the center of the net, where sophomores Peyton Vogl and Danyel Martin combined for 25 kills and 9 blocks.

“Both our middles played real well. We centered our offense on them,” said Lovett of the two towering presences with over a dozen feet of height between them.

“And Kelsey Goddard really got into a groove as the match wore on,” added Lovett of the sophomore and the team’s top libero/defensive specialist who had to sit out the previous week due to injury but bounced back with two dozen digs against Carroll.

Providing further hope for 2022 for a young and rising UMW team that has not competed for the league title since well before its current coach and players arrived in Dillon, the Bulldogs got bolstered on Friday by the play of some freshman.

“Jordan Olson was able to step up against Carroll. She is super competitive,” asserted Lovett of the recent Billings Skyview grad who contributed a half-dozen kills to the Western cause.

“And Kaitlyn Van Well came in at clutch moments when we needed a kill and was able to capitalize,” added the fourth-year UMW coach of the freshman out of Oregon.

Next up for the Bulldogs, a Homecoming Weekend that will seem particularly well-named and welcome to them.

The Western women will play their first home match of the season on Friday, Sept. 30, when they welcome defending conference champions the University of Providence for a 6 p.m. showdown in Straugh Gymnasium—where the Bulldogs will face off against MSU-Northern at high noon the next day.

“We are ready for some home games, to play in front of our own crowd,” said UMW Head Coach Katie Lovett, whose team has played only away matches since starting the 2022 season in mid-August.

“Being on the road for so long got a little tiring, but our players have been very resilient,” said Lovett, whose team has travelled thousands of miles so far this season to compete in out-oftown and out-of-state tourneys.

“And it’s just made us more eager for the opportunity to play at home. We’ll be excited to be in front of our own fans again.”