Lady Beavs softball fall in East Helena

Newcomers to the upper reaches of the division standings, the Beaverhead County High School softball team on Friday suffered its first loss of 2022 to a division newcomer gaining its first varsity win.

The East Helena Vigilantes recorded an opportunistic run in front of their home fans the bottom half of the last inning for a tense 9-8 triumph over the Lady Beavers.

“I think we were looking past East Helena and they got the better of us,” conceded BCHS Head Coach Andrea Schurg, whose team went into the game undefeated in 2022.

Down five runs—all scored on throwing errors--after the first four innings, Dillon battled back, to tie the score, 8-8, in the top of the final frame.

East Helena’s Ella Pickett doubled to lead off the bottom half of the seventh, advanced on a sacrifice to third, and then secured the victory for the Vigilantes—on another throwing error by the Beavs.

“The defense that we had out on the field Friday was not the one that had played for us the rest of the year,” said Schurg of the uncharacteristically error-prone play.

The hosts got a powerful pitching performance from Belle Surgher, who struck out 15 in going the distance, while also picking up a couple of hits herself at the plate.

Dillon got another solid pitching performance from Adyson Creighton, who whiffed 8 while giving up 0 earned runs and scoring two herself on offense.

Leadoff hitter Lexi Johnston led Dillon’s attack, recording two hits, an RBI and run scored.

Friday’s triumph represented the first win for East Helena since it joined Dillon, Stevensville, Hamilton, Corvallis, Butte Central and league-leading Frenchtown for the varsity 2022 season in a reconfigured Montana Southwest A softball division.

“The Southwest A is the only district in state without a tourney, so every conference game contributes to the standings at end of regular season that determine who goes to state,” explained Schurg, whose team currently stands at 2-1, in third place in the Southwest A that will place at least three teams into the state tourney in May.

“With the addition of East Helena, maybe they will take four to state from Southwest A.” said Schurg of a state tourney her Beavs stand their best chance of earning qualification for since the establishment of the program a decade ago.

The Lady Beavs’ home game against Butte Central set for Monday got called off due to snow.

Dillon is scheduled to welcome Stevensville to the softball field behind Dillon Middle School for a 3 p.m. varsity game Thursday, April 14. Though inclement weather and/or the lingering effects of the winter storm that hit the area earlier this week may well lead to Thursday’s game getting postponed as well.

“I’m not sure how we’ll play on

Thursday,” said Schurg.

“But Friday was a good learning experience for us, and our girls are super motivated to get back out on the field.”

Check the Dillon Tribune website tomorrow for the status of Thursday’s softball game between Dillon and Stevi.