Lady Beavs set to run past foes

Dillon Lady Beaver coach John Hansen lost a bevy of talented players to graduation a year ago. That team emerged as the only Western A team worthy of final four court time. Dillon placed fourth behind Havre, Billings Central and Hardin of the Eastern A.

Despite the losses of a number of multi-year starters, Hansen feels good about the speed and skillset of this year’s version of Lady Beaver hoops.

“We defintely have some learning to do and we need to get some experience, but our potential is tremendous,” said Hansen. “We have a very high ceiling on what we can achieve this year but there is going to be growing pains along the way.”

The Dillon team has size, athletic ability and speed, but no seniors.

“Our girls are pretty fast, pretty athletic, probably even more than last year at the bigger positions with Kylie Konen and Kenleigh Graham,” said Hansen. “We have a lot of speed. We have some girls that had experience last year that are being asked to play bigger roles. We should be good pressing teams and hopefully have a good transition game.”

Inside, starters will include sophomores Kenleigh Graham (5-10) and Kylie Konen (5-11), both track athletes with speed and length. Junior Ariel Thomas (5-9) will add depth off the bench.

Halle Fitzgerald, a 5-8 jumior, is the point guard with shooting guard Sydney Petersen, a 5-7 junior, able to take care of the ball if called upon. Both guards are quality shooters from the perimeter.

Leila Stennerson, a left-handed 5-7 junior, brings a variety of skills to the table at the small forward. She can shoot from the perimeter, battle on the boards inside, and move through the paint with a variety of post moves.

Sophomore transfer Josie Robbins comes to Dillon with starting experience at Melstone. Her dad is the rodeo coach at UMW. According to Hansen, Robbins is “a pretty good shooter.”

Hailey Powell and Abbi Lemelin will battle for playing time.

Dillon opens the Tip Off versus Polson Friay at 6 p.m. and plays Lewistown Saturday at 10:30 p.m.