Lady Beavs loss for first time to Ftown

The Dillon Lady Beavers, top-ranked and undefeated in class A going into the game lost to Frenchtown at home on Saturday, 49-40. Dillon trailed the entire game en route to their first loss of the season.

“You have to give credit to Frenchtown,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “They’re a great team and they hit some shots on us and we were unfortunately not hitting. We started out 0 for 8 from the three-point-line and they made them.”

Dillon made two runs, but came with 5 points in the second quarter and three points in the third quarter. The could not overcome Frenchtown’s advantage.

“Sadie (Smith, 6-0 junior post) started out really well and really got involved on the inside,” said Hansen. “She’s a load and she played very physical and we didn’t really box her out very well. We’ve been talking about not being able to rely on talent to win games. We have to out-work teams and that was a good lesson learned for us.”

Smith scored 16 points on the inside and 5-6 shooting guard Madison Kaufman hit a matching 16.

Dillon’s Halle Fitzgerald and Sydney Petersen hit matching 12 point efforts to lead Dillon.

Hansen felt Dillon didn’t take advantage of their ability to run up and down the court.

“I didn’t think we got out in transition as well as we could have,” said Hansen. “It was a chance to beat Sadie down the court. We were not able to hit shot against their zone so it was much easier for them to make us shoot those outside shots. We ere a little passive against their zone as well. We just have to execute better offensively. We’ll get it figured out.”

Dillon opened cold with just four points in the first quarter. Along with other miscues and problems, Hansen feels this week’s film session with have many teachable moments.

“I think we can hold them accountable now that we do have a loss,” said Hansen. “What we did, did not work. We have to fix some of the basics. On defense we’ve got to focus on closing out, that is a big point of emphasis. Closing out, taking pride in defense.”

Dillon will work on their execution for the next week while the bottom four teams in the Southwestern A battle through playin games to earn the District’s final spot at the Western A Divisional. The tourney will now be held in Ronan and not Whitefish as originally scheduled and it is set for Feb. 23-25.

FRENCHTOWN 49, #1 DILLON 40 Dillon scoring – Ady Creighton 0, Kinzy Creighton 0, Halle Fitzgerald 12, Kenleigh Graham 6, Kylie Konen 6, Abbi Lemelin 0, Sydney Petersen 12, Hailey Powell 0, Josie Robbins 0, Leila Stennerson 2, Ariel Thomas 2. EAST HELENA 37, #1 DILLON 62 Dillon scoring – Ady Creighton 2, Kinzy Creighton 0, Halle Fitzgerald 9, Kylie Konen 14, Abbi Lemelin 0, Sydney Petersen 15, Hailey Powell 0, Josie Robbins 0, Leila Stennerson 11, Sage Tash 2, Ariel Thomas 9.

Southwestern A Final Standings

Dillon 11-1 17-1 Frenchtown 9-2 12-4 Hamilton 9-3 12-5 Stevensville 6-6 9-9 East Helena 4-8 7-11 Corvallis 1-10 1-16 Butte Central 0-9 2-13