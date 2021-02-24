Lady Beavs grab #2 seed

Dillon Lady Beaver coach John Hansen stated a primary team goal before the team ever stepped onto the court for an official game this season. He wanted his team to finish in the top two in the conference standings to avoid the Monday night divisional tournament playin game. The single elimination format, particularly on the road, puts any team in the situation in a precarious postseason situation, before the postseason officially begins.

The Lady Beavers were stuck in a four-way battle for the #2 seed out of the Southwestern A Conference for the second half of the season and at times, the team looked as if the bye into divisional was not going to happen.

The team rallied to win their final three straight conference games over Hamilton, Corvallis and Stevensville, and then got a little help from Butte Central during the last seconds of the last game of the regular season, when Central scored to sneak a win from Frenchtown, preserving Central’s hold on the top-seed, but also securing Dillon’s play-in bye

“We felt like these were must win games for us and so we knew we had to play with the intensity that I knew we were capable of playing with,” said Hansen after closing out the three game conference winning streak in Dillon Thursday night with a victory over Stevensville.

“In the end, I thought our pressure and intensity was the difference in both of those games.”

Dillon knocked off Corvallis on Tuesday night in Dillon, 49-33, and then topped Stevensville, 46-14.

The Yellowjackets actually looked like they were prepped for the upset as they took a 5-0 lead early and led 6-2 before the Beavers closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a lead they would not relinquish.

The game featured a special moment when Hansen started senior Bella Glossa. Glossa had spent the season on the C squad to give Dillon enough players to compete. She played as a sophomore, but gave it up last year.

“We needed bodies and she has had a great attitude on C squad,” said Hansen. “She suited up and started on Senior Night and we had a pretty good lead so we put her in in the fourth quarter. She was so happy and we were happy for her. It was a great moment, bigger than sports, and it is why we do this.”

On Friday, with all they could do to control their conference seed in the books, Dillon lost to a hot Livingston team, 35-59. The win was Livingston’s fourth in a row.

CORVALLIS 33, DILLON 49

Dillon scoring – Sydney Petersen 3, Ainsley Shipman 11, Madalen Shipman 9, Lauryn Petersen 13, Evey Hansen 3, Bri Williams 0, Halle Fitzgerald 3, Jordyn Walker 7, Zoey Morast 0, Leila Stennerson 0, Ariel Thomas 0.

STEVENSVILLE 14, DILLON 46

Dillon scoring – Guildy Browning 0, Sydney Petersen 2, Bella Glossa 0, Ainsley Shipman 12, Madalen Shipman 7, Lauryn Petersen 5, Evey Hansen 4, Bri Williams 5, Halle Fitzgerald 2, Jordyn Walker 6, Zoey Morast 3, Leila Stennerson 0, Ariel Thomas 0, Hailey Powell 0.

DILLON 35, LIVINGSTON 59

Dillon scoring – Guildy Browning 2, Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 0, Ainsley Shipman 12, Madalen Shipman 5, Lauryn Petersen 5, Evey Hansen 7, Bri Williams 2, Halle Fitzgerald 0, Jordyn Walker 2, Zoey Morast 0, Hailey Powell 0.