Lady Beavs beat Lewistown, Ronan

The Dillon Lady Beavers opened the season with convincing wins over Lewistown and Ronan at the Western A Classic at Frenchtown over the weekend. Dillon topped Lewistown, 54-34, in the Friday opener and then overwhelmed Ronan, 58-35, on Saturday.

“I thought our depth was key,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “I was rotating five people at a time and we didn’t lose anything. Our bench even increased leads at times. We really had fast starts. Sometimes teams struggle to score 25 points in a game and we were pushing 20 points in the first quarter both days.”

In the opener against Lewistown, senior Ainsley Shipman scored 9 of Dillon’s 20 first quarter points as Dillon led 9-1 early and 20-8 after the first period. Shipman ended the game with a team-high 16, followed by fellow senior Lauryn Petersen’s 14.

“Ainsley had a great game and Lauryn, last year we saw her shoot a lot of threes, but this year she is more two-dimensional. She’s done a real good job of attacking.”

Dillon dominated the boards with 47 rebounds led by Shipman with 11 and sophomore Halle Fitzgerald with 7.

On day one, Ronan crushed Corvallis by 25 points, giving the Beavers a sense of urgency when they faced Ronan on Saturday.

“We jumped on them early, our press was effective,” said Hansen of the ultimate blowout. “We knew they would be pressing us, we would be pressing them, so it was who could control the tempo and execute and we did a lot better.”

10 different Dillon players scored, led by Fitzgerald with 11 and senior Jordyn Walker with 10. Dillon grabbed 50 rebounds with Shipman topping the chart with 7, and the Lady Beavers made 26 steals.

“If we could clean some things up defensively, we could be pretty good,” concluded Hansen.

Dillon hosted Corvallis Tuesday night, and travels to Butte Central Saturday for a boys-girls doubleheader at the Maroon Activity Center.

DILLON 54, LEWISTOWN 34

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 0, Halle Fitzgerald 4, Evey Hansen 7, Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 7, Lauryn Petersen 14, Hailey Powell 1, Ainsley Shipman 16, Leila Stennerson 0, Ariel Thomas 2, Jordyn Walker 3, Bri Williams 0.

Halftime - 27-13, Dillon Dillon three-pointers (3-17) – Fitzgerald 0-1, Morast 0-1, S. Petersen 0-1, L. Petersen 2-6, Powell 0-1, Shipman 1-4, Stennerson 0-1, Williams 0-2. Rebounds (48) – Shipman 11, Fitzgerald 7. Steals (18) – A. Shipman 6, Walker 5. Assists (12) – Shipman 4, Fitzgereald 4. Turnovers (19). Blocks (4) – Fitzgerald 2, Powell, Stennerson.

DILLON 58, RONAN 35

Dillon scoring – Abby Brevig 7, Halle Fitzgerald 11, Evey Hansen 4, Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 4, Lauryn Petersen 2, Hailey Powell 1, Ainsley Shipman 7, Leila Stennerson 5, Ariel Thomas 0, Jordyn Walker 10, Bri Williams 7.

Halftime - 33-21, Dillon. Dillon three-pointers (4-16) – Fitzgerald 2-2, S. Petersen 0-3, L. Petersen 0-3, Shipman 0-4, Stennerson 1-1, Walker 1-3.. Rebounds (40) – Shipman 7. Steals (26) – Shipman 7. Assists (18) – Shipman 4. Turnovers (27). Blocks (3) – Hansen, S. Petersen, Shipman 1 each.