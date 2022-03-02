Lady Beavers win Western A title

The Dillon Lady Beavers avenged one of their two losses on the season and avenged a home court loss last week to Hamilton in the Southwestern A District Tournament title game with a dominant 52-37 win over Hamilton Saturday on the vanquished team’s home court. The win gave Dillon their first Western C title in 11 years according to coach John Hansen. “We knew this was an important game and that we had an opportunity to get some revenge after losing that game last week at home,” said Hansen of his 21-2 Lady Beavers. “I thought the girls had really good energy going into the day, but unfortunately, early on we got in some foul trouble, we made some bad decisions as far as fouling. That took us out of the second quarter – we weren’t able to press and they were able to get a lot more comfortable.”

Dillon’s two losses coming into the Western A were noteworthy because they were the only games all season that Dillon trailed at the half. At Hamilton over the weekend, The Lady Beavers were behind both Columbia Falls in the semifinal and Hamilton in the title game and rallied back to win.

“We were able to use our depth playing a lot of people, and they played their two main starters (Taryn Searle and Layne Kearns) the entire game, and you could tell by the third and fourth quarters they were rattled,” noted Hansen. “I am very proud of the girls. I know it is easy when you get down to maybe lose your composure. We had a lot of adversity two games in a row where we were losing at halftime and were able to come back and win comfortably, by 15 and 16 points.”

In the title game, seniors Lauryn Petersen and Ainsley Shipman led through production with 18 and 13 points, respectively. The pair tied with a team-high 6 rebounds each, and Petersen dished a team-high 4 assists.

Versus the Western A top seed Columbia Falls in the semifinal, Dillon trailed at the break, 18 to 25, but for the first time all season reversed a half-time deficit to a 56-40 win.

Shipman notched 20 points and team-highs in rebounds (5) and steals (4), while Petersen snagged 4 rebounds and dished a team-high 5 assists.

Throughout the tourney, Hansen played 12 players in each game and attributed that depth for giving Dillon the edge to win the title.

“If you press a team for four quarters, the first and second quarters you might not get a lot of steals, but by the third and fourth quarter, they’re throwing the ball into the stands as they get tired,” explained Hansen. “I think the key was that it really wore on those girls.”

Dillon won the opener over Ronan, 60-19, with sophomore Sydney Petersen hitting for 16 and junior Zoey Morast for 10. It was Dillon’s first game all year in which the bench outscored the starters.

Dillon’s biggest accomplishment in winning the title was getting set up for a favorable first round opponent. For the past five years, two of the three Eastern A elite – Billings Central, Havre or Hardin – have played for the state A title. With the win, Dillon avoids all three in the first round, but with a win would likely face defending state champ Havre in the semifinal round.