Lady Beavers sweep at Tip-Off tourney

The Dillon Lady Beavers opened the season at 2-0 with wins over Polson and Lewistown at the Tip-Top tourney at Frenchtown over the weekend.

“We had about 16-17 practices in and the first game was a little rough as far as executing some things,” said Dillon coach John Hansen. “In the end, we forced Polson into 21 turnovers and really, in that second quarter is when our press started coming into effect.

Dillon blasted the Pirates 43-17 in the opener with a balanced Dillon scoring effort. Sophomore Kylie Konen had 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists to lead the Lady Beavers at both ends.

Halle Fitzgerald had 8 points 7 rebounds and 6 steals.

“I think the shot clock is going to help us more than anything because we like to play uptempo,” said Hansen. “On defense, if you’re able to rebound you only have to play defense for 35 seconds. By pressing teams that takes some time off the shot clock so they have a lot less to work with when they get down in the half-court so it is definitely a benefit to us.”

Hansen said for the weekend they forced the opposition to 3 shot clock violations and didn’t have any of their own.

On Saturday, Dillon handled Lewistown, 61-44.

“Lewistown was a team we knew was going to be tough,” said Hansen. “They beat Butte Central by 39 points the night before. We did a good job in transition and Sydney Petersen had 24 points and a lot of those came off of transition. We got out and used our speed to our advantage.”

Dillon faces Corvallis on the road Thursday and hosts Butte Central Saturday. On Tuesday, Dillon hosts Butte High. Both Butte games are doubleheaders with both the girls and boys playing. Dillon wraps up the year a week from Thursday at Livingston. Dillon will play six of their 18 regular season games before the holiday break.