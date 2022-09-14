Lady Beavers sweep league openers

The Dillon Lady Beavers, coming off a fourth place finish at the State A meet a year ago opened the regular season with two league wins. Dillon beat East Helena, 3-1, and Hamilton, 3-2. The win over Hamilton Saturday in Dillon was particularly impressive as Hamilton won the Western A NW v SW tourney and asserted themselves as the Western A favorite.

“Against Hamilton it was a great test to see where we were at,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey. “We knew they weren’t going to give it to us and that they had gotten better since last year.”

Hinkey said the key to the win came from Dillon’s serve-receive, the defensive side that stepped up to thwart Hamilton’s good servers. Dillon also played solid defense against Hamilton’s middle hitters, a big part of the Hamilton game.

The match came down to a 2-2 tie and game five showdown.

“The girls came out and got a big block and a big swing and then we just served a bunch in a row and got a cushion,” said Hinkey. “They came back and got a couple of points and they we just finished it off.”

Dillon’s service game played a key part in the defeat of East Helena. Leila Stennerson tops a good group of Dillon servers. The lefty also sets for Dillon. Other effective servers from Dillon are Sydney Petersen, Ariel Thomas, Emily Brevig and Zoey Morast.

The Beavers hosted Butte Central Tuesday night, and then hit the road for matches at Frenchtown on Thursday and at Polson on Saturday.