Lady Beavers stand 16-0 and top-ranked in Class A poll

The Dillon Lady Beavers are picking up momentum as the season winds down the tourney time. Dillon improved to 16-0 with wins over Stevensville, 67-46, and Hamilton 64-45, last week.

Dillon coach John Hansen continues to remind his team that it is a 32-minute game and they must remain focused for the entire four quarters. He feels the one thing that could derail their season is a bad game played with a lack of intensity.

Against Stevensville, Sydney Petersen extended her streak of double digit scoring outcomes to four with a team-high 19. Leila Stennerson added 12 and reliable Halle Fitzgerald scored 11. Stennerson and Fitzgerald grabbed a team-high 9 rebounds each, and Fitzgerald dished a team-high 6 assists.

In what was anticipated as a possible showdown versus Hamilton on Saturday, Dillon took charge and dominated. Kenleigh Graham had a team-high 15 points, while Fitzgerald, Kylie Konen and Petersen all hit for 11 points. Fitzgerald also contributed 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Dillon hosted East Helena on Tuesday and concludes the regular season against Frenchtown at home on Saturday.