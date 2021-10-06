Lady Beavers split with Butte Central and Frenchtown

The Dillon Lady Beavers fell to Butte Central last week, splitting their two conference matches, and rebounded with a 3-0 win at Frenchtown to sweep the Broncs in league action on the season.

“They got a little in our heads,” said Dillon head coach Charelle Hinkey of the loss to the Maroons. “Ella Moodry (Central’s hitter) came out to play and she played really well that night. I don’t think that that is the reason we lost. I think we made too many mental errors. She had a good night, but we didn’t take care of what we needed to on our side.”

Dillon reversed the 3-1 (22- 25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-25) loss the Maroons with a straight set win over Frenchtown on Friday night (27-25, 25-16, 25-22).

“Frenchtown has improved a lot, but it was really fun to watch the girls come out and just have a blast,” noted Hinkey. “They all played really well together. Everyone hit well, Lauren set really well and it was just fun to watch them have fun again.”

Ainsley Shipman totaled 16 kills to lead Dillon in the win, while Lauren Peterson set 24 assists. Defensively, Emily Matamoros had a team-high 15 digs, and off the serve, Sage Hansen led Dillon with 3 aces.

In the loss to Butte Central, senior middle blocker Evey Hansen led Dillon with 12 kills, and Leila Stennerson tapped off a team-high 20 assists. Shipman made 3 aces and Matamoros led the squad with 17 digs. Shipman and Stennerson chipped in with 13 digs each, while Evey Hansen had a block and 4 block assists.

“At Frenchtown, we ran our 5-1 with just seven girls playing and it seemed to be what worked well for them,” said Hinkey of Dillon’s player rotation. “I tried to throw in some other girls here and there, and it kind of throws off the groove. My original seven are getting it done.”

After playing their cancer awareness match versus Stevensville on Tuesday, Dillon travels to Corvallis on Saturday.