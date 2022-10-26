Lady Beavers rally to win two big matches and bye week to Western A

The Dillon Lady Beavers stepped up big over the past week with two clutch wins to secure the #2 seed in the Southwestern A and earn a bye into the Western A Divisional Tournament.

“We played really well as a team which was exciting to see that team chemistry and everybody cheering and supporting each other,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey.

At Stevensville, Dillon was facing a team that had just placed second in the prestigious Blocktober Tournament in Butte the week before. The Yellowjackets won game one, but Dillon fought back to win three games in a row and the match in what Hinkey described as “a battle the entire game.” The match was the Stevensville Senior Night and according to Hinkey the gym was packed.

Dillon then crushed Corvallis on Saturday for their Senior Night which celebrated Zoey Morast, Emily Matamoros and Grayson Morstein.

Dillon improved to 10-4 overall and 9-3 on the season with the wins and finished second in the Southwestern A. Heading into the playoff stretch, a format change has occurred from last year. Instead of playing a District tourney with the teams from the Southwestern A, the top three seeds (Hamilton, Dillon, and Stevensville) advance automatically to the Western A Divisional at East Helena. The remaining teams will play-in for the fourth spot at divisional. On Thursday #4 Butte Central will host #7 East Helena and #5 Frenchtown will host #6 Corvallis. The two winners will play Saturday night with the winner earning the ticket to divisional.

Dillon will likely face Whitefish (#3 from the Northwest) in the first round on Nov. 3.