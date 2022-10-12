Lady Beavers rally for another 5-set win

The Dillon Lady Beavers took a tough to stomach loss at Butte Central last Tuesday, and then ralliled for yet another five-game win over Frenchtown at home Saturday. The game marked Dillon’s Breast Cancer Awareness game.

“Thank you to the community,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey. “We raised $5,070.50 for Breast Cancer Awareness. That is pretty close to what we raised last year so I’m really proud of the girls for their efforts and so grateful for the community and all of their help in supporting Breast Cancer Awareness.”

“It was not quite what we wanted it to, but we ended up losing in three,” said Hinkey of the trip to the Maroon Activity Center. “They put up a big block and hit well and did a couple things we weren’t expecting, and a couple calls didn’t quite go our way. We have some work to do. We were trying a new rotation and it was just not our night.”

The Dillon Lady Beavers kind of turned it around on Saturday with the win. Dillon won the first game and then dropped two in a row to face elimination and loss with one more negative outcome. Dillon rallied to win the final two games and the match.

“Overall, I think the girls did really well and they definitely like to battle. I’m not sure what it is about the five set matches that they love, but as long as we come out on the winning side, I’m good with it.”

Dillon gets a week of practice before heading to Butte for Blocktober on Friday and Saturday.