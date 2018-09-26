Lady Beavers drop two matches

After opening the season with a 3-0 start, the Dillon Lady Beavers lost a top player and momentum in a sport that is fueled by momentum. While regrouping and focusing on defensive basics, Dillon has dropped three straight matches, albeit, to two strong teams. Dillon fell to AA Butte High in a home and away series and then on Saturday, lost to conference favorite Corvallis.

“We definitely have some work to do,” said Dillon coach Susanne Valach. “Both teams have good hitters that we were primarily concerned with, but more than anything, our serve-receive was more of a struggle.”

Butte High featured two quality middle hitters, and Corvallis sent two quality middles and a flashy outside hitter to the floor, all over 6-0 tall.

“When you’re not used to seeing quality hitters like that, it can take you by surprise,” said Valach. “At times, we played some really good defense. Shylee (Ledbetter) had a lot of good digs against Corvallis. We just didn’t do enough, enough of the time.”

Dillon fell to Butte High in three games, 9-25, 17-25, 20-25, and to Corvallis in three, 9-25, 5-25, 7-25.

Josey Jones, a 5-6 junior, is emerging as a consistent hitter, with a team-high 6 kills versus Butte High. Charli Hazelbaker picked up her game against Corvallis, hitting a team-high 4 kills from the outside. For the week, Ledbetter led her team with 22 digs.

The Lady Beavers visit Butte Central Thursday night, and then return home to host Frenchtown for Saturday’s Homecoming match.