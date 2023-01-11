Lady Beavers crush three to go 8-0

The Dillon Lady Beavers are rolling over the opposition, keyed by solid defensive play and team work at all points on the court. Dillon opened the week with a 51-6 win over Livingston and the roll continued with convincing victories over East Helena and Stevensville.“We were able to throw multiple defenses at them (Livingston),” said Dillon coach John Hansen of the stingiest effort during his tenure as coach with zero points allowed in the first half and for the game just six total, all in the third quarter. “We pulled the press off when we got up like 17, and ...