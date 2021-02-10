Lady Beavers beat Stevi, fall to Central, sit in 4-way tie for second

The Dillon Lady Beavers are working themselves out of a funk created in the early season with a COVID delay. Dillon opened with a win, and they did not compete in their second competition for 17 days. The opposition gained an advantage.

Dillon improved to 6-4 with a win at Stevensville and a loss at Butte Central. According to Dillon coach John Hansen, Dillon enters the week in a four-way tie for second in the Southwestern A with Corvallis, Hamilton, and Frenchtown. Butte Central sits in first and Stevi last in the six-team league.

“We’re hoping to get a bye into divisional, so these are two games we must have,” said Hansen of this week’s schedule. The Lady Beavers play at Frenchtown Thursday and host Hamilton on Saturday. Both teams are involved in the tie.

At Stevensville Thursday, the Lady Beavers survived a back and forth game with a strong 19-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.

“They played man-to-man to start out with and we were able to score pretty well,” said Hansen. “But they handled our pressure and we gave up some uncontested layups to keep them in it.”

Dillon juniors Ainsley Shipman and Lauryn Petersen kept Dillon in the game with 19 and 13 points, respectively. Jordyn Walker and Madalen Shipman kept the scoring balanced with 12 between them.

The Maroons so far have Dillon’s number this season with the second of two double digit wins coming Saturday at the Maroon Activity Center.

“Give Butte Central credit,” admitted Hansen of the Maroon advantage between the two height challenged teams. Hansen points to Dillon’s 27 turnovers and Central’s 20 offensive re bounds as the keys to Central’s success.

“I thought our pressure affected them a lot more this go round,” said Hansen. We got quite a few steals off of our press, but against a team that is the same size, we can’t get beat that bad on offensive rebounds and that was ultimately the deciding factor.”

Central operates out of a 1-3-1 match-up zone as a base defense.

“We were only down 5 going into the fourth quarter so it was a lot closer game,” said the Dillon coach.

Ainsley Shipman and Lauryn Petersen hit for double digit scoring once again to lead Dillon. Petersen had 11 and Ainsley cashed in for 10. Both players have sisters who are solid contributors for the team. Senior Maddie Shipman came into the season off a cross country injury and is a team leader and quality starter. Sydney Petersen is one of a number of freshman contributing off of the bench.

DILLON 44, STEVENSVILLE 39

Dillon scoring – Sydney Petersen 0, Ainsley Shipman 19, Madalen Shipman 5, Lauryn Petersen 13, Evey Hansen 0, Bri Williams 0, Halle Fitzgerald 0, Jordyn Walker 7, Guildy Browning 0. Halftime - 23-20, Dillon Dillon three-pointers (4-15) – L. Petersen3-8, M. Shipman 0-2, A. Shipman 0-2, Walker 1-2, Williams 0-1. Rebounds (28) – A. Shipman 10, Hansen 9, L. Petersen 8. Steals (7) – L. Petersen 2, M. Shipman 2, A. Shipman 2. Assists (8) – L. Petersen 2, M. Shipman 2, A. Shipman 2. Turnovers (15). Blocks (3) – Hansen 1, L. Petersen 1, A. Shipman 1.

DILLON 28, BUTTE CENTRAL 40

Dillon scoring – Zoey Morast 0, Sydney Petersen 0, Ainsley Shipman 10, Madalen Shipman 0, Lauryn Petersen 11, Evey Hansen 0, Bri Williams 3, Halle Fitzgerald 0, Jordyn Walker 4, Hailey Powell 0.

Halftime - 22-14, Butte Central. Dillon threepointers (3-16) – L. Petersen 1-8, S. Petersen 0-1, M. Shipman 0-1, A. Shipman 0-2, Walker 1-1, Williams 1-4. Rebounds (29) – A. Shipman 8, Williams 8, M. Shipman 6. Steals (9) – L. Petersen 3. Assists (8) –Hansen 2, L. Petersen 2, A. Shipman 2. Turnovers (25). Blocks (3) – A. Shipman 2.