Kids video contest launched

Local kids and teens this spring can gain a big stage to showcase their dedication to a healthy lifestyle choice with potentially huge implications for their lives.

“We’ll invite all the participants to Big Sky Cinema to see their work on the big screen,” said Andrea Schurg, of the climax of the Red Carpet Youth Video Project, which is asking Beaverhead County students in grades 6–12 working in groups of 2–5 to produce one-minute videos on the theme Drug Free Looks Like Me.

“The idea is to view the theme through local youth eyes,” said Schurg, coordinator at Dillon School District #10 for Project Aware, which is working with the DUI Task Force and the 406BetheChange Coalition and other partners on the project.

Videos will not be due until March 31. But contest applications must be turned in by Monday, Jan. 31.

Applications can be found at the SD #10 office at 22 N. Cottom Dr. in Dillon.

“The winning high school team will earn $1000 and the one from the middle school will get $500,” said Schurg of the box office bounty awaiting the top video producers.

“And the winning videos will play as previews at the movie theater through the end of year, to continue promoting the Drug Free Looks Like Me message for local youth,” said Schurg, who said that message got honed based on input from area youth.

“We set our goals and message based on responses from surveys,” said Schurg of an annual effort undertaken by 406BetheChange.

“With recreational marijuana getting legalized this year in Montana, we felt like the Drug Free Looks Like Me theme could be very timely,” said Schurg.

“We can’t say for sure what impact that will have on our youth, but it will probably make it easier for them to have access to marijuana, so we are trying to be proactive,” said Schurg, who also serves as the softball coach for Beaverhead County High School.

“We do know that science tells us the human brain is developing through the age 24, so any type of substance that negatively impacts the brain taken by youth can have a big detrimental impact on the rest of their lives.”