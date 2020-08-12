Kids mask making workshops start Thurs. at Depot Park

With the coronavirus in town and a potential return to school coming up, school-aged children will get a pair of chances to craft their own face masks in the coming weeks.

“We are making masks for the kids going back to school,” said Dillon Public Library Director Lori Roberts, who had 100 undecorated masks donated to the library for the Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 events—and hopes to score some more before they happen.

“The kids will get to decorate their own masks,” said Roberts of the mask bling that will include fabric markers and other mask value adders provided by the library at its pair of mask workshops from 10 am. to noon in Depot Park, just south of the Beaverhead County Museum on South Montana Street in downtown Dillon.

“And we are making lanyards for them, so they can clip their masks to them, like eyeglasses clips, so they do not lose their masks while at school, or set them down or get them yucky,” said Roberts

Roberts said the library hopes parents and guardians will help keep the mask making sessions safe.

“We are not necessarily limiting attendance, but we are asking that just one family at a time occupy each,” advised Roberts, who is setting up five mask-making table stations in the park.

“We are hoping that parents will guide the kids and help them to keep it to one family per table,” said Roberts of the always tricky task of regulating children at events.

The Dillon Public Library will hold a Mask Making workshop for school-age children and their parents/guardians at Depot Park in downtown Dillon from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 13, and another on Aug. 27. For more information, call the library at 683-4544.