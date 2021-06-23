Juveniles plead innocent to raping the same victim

Two youths accused of raping the same woman in April pleaded not guilty to the offense in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

The 17-year-old from Billings and 16-year-old from Browning are held at the juvenile detention center in Great Falls on $50,000 bond, each. They appeared in district court June 15 by video.

The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles allegedly involved in crimes, or victims of sexual crimes.

The boys are accused of coming into the victim’s room in her home in Beaverhead County, grabbing her, holding her down and taking turns having intercourse with her, according to charging documents filed in district court. The youths had come to her home earlier in the evening with friends of the victim. The friends left, but the boys stayed. The victim, who told police she felt uncomfortable with them there, left the home and returned in the early morning hours to find them still there, but appeared to be sleeping. She went to her room; they allegedly followed and committed the crime. The woman’s neighbor reported the incident to police the next morning.

Both are charged with one felony count of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent Two or More Offenders, which is punishable by up to 100 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine. Both are charged as adults in the case, as Montana law requires for this type of offense.

The youths were originally held on $100,000 bond, each, as required for the offense. During the court arraignment, Victor Bunitsky, the attorney representing one of the two youths, asked the court to reduce bond to the youth’s own recognizance noting his age, that he would be staying with family outside of Dillon, so he would likely not have contact with the victim, and that he is innocent until proven guilty.

“Give him a chance, judge – I don’t think you’ll regret it,” Bunitsky said.

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey (representing the other youth) asked to have his client’s bond match the other youth’s.

Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist argued for retaining the $100,000 bond amount for both, highlighting the severity of the alleged offense. He also asked for GPS monitoring to be in place if the youths do post bond.

Judge Luke Berger reduced the bond to $50,000, and required the GPS monitoring for both defendants, noting he needed to set bond “commensurate with the nature of the offense,” along with other factors.

“I understand they have no priors, and there’s also the presumption of innocence. But I have to look at the nature of the facts – this is a very serious offense. These allegations are very serious,” he said.

The youths will have a state-required hearing within a month where attorneys can argue if the case should be transferred to juvenile court.