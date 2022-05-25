Juvenile rapist handed partially suspended sentence

A 17-year-old from Browning was given a total of five years in the Montana Department of Corrections for forcing sex on a local woman.Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger gave the youth a 25-year sentence, with 20 years suspended, for felony sexual intercourse without consent. He will get credit for time served.The charge stemmed from an incident in April 2021 where he and another youth went into the woman’s home and had sex with her against her will. The charge was amended from the state’s “gang rape” statute as part of a plea agreement in the case.The victim, in ...