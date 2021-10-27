Justice of the Peace apps due Friday

Beaverhead County residents interested in filling the county Justice of the Peace position need to get their letters of interest in to the Beaverhead County Commissioners by 5 p.m. Friday.

Longtime Justice of the Peace Candy L. Hoerning announced her retirement from the role last week. Her last day will be Nov. 30.

Applicants must be residents of the county, of voting age, and a citizen of Montana and the United States to apply. The new judge will be appointed by the commissioners, to serve Dec. 1 to December 2022. The application letter of interest should include a statement of the individual’s qualifications and experience they believe is relevant to the position, and a statement explaining their reasons for seeking the role.

Two applications have been received as of Monday, Commissioner Mike McGinley said.

The commissioners have not yet decided what date they will appoint the new judge.

The position will be open for election next year; candidates can file starting in January.