Jury finds memory care facility negligent in former Dillon man’s death, awards family damages

A jury awarded $310,000 in damages to the heirs of Owen Dan Shively last month, finding Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings’ negligence led to his death after an assault at the facility.

Shively is a former Dillon resident. His family moved him to the memory care facility on Dec. 13, 2018, for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care. Shively was assaulted by another resident at the facility Dec. 17, 2018, and died Dec. 22, 2018 from injuries that resulted from that assault, according to court documents and a statement from the family.

Court documents filed in United States District Court for the District of Montana, Billings Division, claimed Canyon Creek staff failed to properly supervise Shively, failed to assess the risk factors of the resident who assaulted Shively, and failed to have Shively eat in the appropriate dining facility.

Shively was violently pushed to the floor in the assault and “suffered a fatal subdural hematoma and skull fracture,” which led to his death roughly five days after the incident, court documents stated.

A jury issued its verdict Jan. 28, and awarded compensatory damages to Shively’s heirs. The case is 1:20-cv-00120-SPW.