Jury deadlocks on charge against man shot by police

A 12-person jury could not settle on whether a former Dillon man assaulted a local police officer last year.

Two days of testimony and nearly six hours of deliberation led to a hung jury and mistrial in the case against Jordan Scott Schryver, 34, formerly of Dillon. Schryver was accused of assault on a peace officer for putting Dillon Police Officer Codie Plotner in fear of bodily harm when he started reaching for a handgun in the Jan. 6, 2021 incident at Schryver’s then-Kentucky Avenue home. Schryver was shot several times by Plotner.

Schryver was originally charged with felony counts of assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon. The assault with a weapon charge was dismissed before trial.

It is unclear if prosecutors will seek a new trial in the case. Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist and defense attorney Britt Cotter both declined comment.

Shooting occurs the night of the U.S. Capitol riot

Police were called to Kentucky Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, on a report of an intoxicated male in the middle of the street yelling at cars. The man – Schryver – was inside his home when Plotner arrived. Plotner knocked four times and announced himself as a police officer before Schryver answered his door with a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Plotner asked Schryver to put his hands up, and he did not. Plotner then began to ask him to not reach for the gun when Schryver started to do just that. Plotner fired several times and fell off the porch, hitting Schryver twice in the stomach, once in the arm and once in the chest.

Plotner was placed on administrative leave per DPD policy and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the incident. DCI determined the shooting was justified and Plotner was returned to duty, DPD Assistant Chief of Police Jeremy Alvarez said during his testimony in the trial.

Geist argued Plotner acted appropriately, as Schryver answered his door with a loaded, visible gun after Plotner’s multiple knocks and loud declaration that police were there. And instead of complying with police requests to raise his hands, he reached for his gun.

“Mr. Schryver took the stand, and testified he recognized law enforcement at his door. He testified at that point, he didn’t want the gun, that he was trying to protect himself and the officers. Then he also told you, he didn’t think he should have to disarm in his own home,” Geist said in closing arguments. “You can’t have it both ways – you are either trying to disarm or you are trying to stand your ground.

“All he had to do was say, ‘I don’t want to reach for my gun, I’m trying to comply, I want to disarm,’ – whatever, anything,” Geist continued. “He did none of those things, and yet he wants you to believe, having done none of that, in a split second – so slow the defense has to slow it down in slow motion to show you – that he changed his mind.”

Cotter argued Schryver has respect for police, never verbally or physically threatened them that night – even after he was shot – and while the shooting may have been justified, that is a different standard than whether Schryver committed a crime of assaulting an officer. He referenced slow-motion police body camera video as evidence to the fact.

“He is not moving toward the officer, pulling out his weapon and extending it toward them. He’s putting his gun on the fridge, because in his mind, he’s armed, these are police, and I need to get rid of the gun. Obviously, that was not the best decision, but it’s also not completely illogical or unreasonable for Jordan to think that way. Especially for someone in their own home, with one or two flashlights in their face, and it’s dark outside.

“This was a very, very bad mistake, and Jordan got shot four times because of it,” Cotter added.

Video footage is main evidence

Both sides used body camera footage from Plotner and Beaverhead County Sheriff’s deputies Austin Cross and Mike Miles, who were assisting during the incident.

Geist argued the video showed Schryver’s belligerence toward police, and his unwillingness to cooperate. He used the video from Plotner and Cross, who was immediately behind and to the side of Plotner during the incident to emphasize the point.

Cotter focused on a slow-motion clip of the few seconds right before

Schryver was shot, which he said showed Schryver was turning away from officers to put away his gun.

Plotner testified when Schryver came to the door with the weapon, he told him he saw the gun and asked him to put his hands up. Schryver’s response when he saw the police at the door was “what’s your problem?” and refused to raise his hands. “Nah, man, I’m in my home,” Schryver said on the body camera video.

Plotner started to ask him to not reach for the weapon when Schryver’s hand moved to the grip of the gun.

“He continued to reach for it, he grabbed the pistol grip. He didn’t say a word. Without saying anything, he grabbed it, he started drawing it as if he was going to use it – he was looking at me,” Plotner said. “I thought he was either going to shoot me, or wound one of my deputies....I had to protect myself, I had to protect my deputies and go home.”

Plotner testified that he fired, tried to back up and fell backward off the porch step. Miles, who was at the side of the house and did not see the shooting directly, came around the house and saw Plotner on the ground and Cross with his weapon up. Miles ordered Schryver to put his hands up and come out. Schryver can be heard on video saying “Mike, I’m hit, I’m hit.” Plotner tells Miles that Schryver has a gun; Miles orders Schryver to come out, and does not find a gun on him. Miles handcuffs Schryver, who tells him the gun is on the refrigerator next to the door. Plotner got up from the ground and called for an ambulance. Miles says he sees the gun on the fridge. Schryver was taken to the hospital and eventually recovered from his injuries.

Schryver testified in his defense, and said “I would say I was an alcoholic,” adding he started drinking after going home to eat lunch and saw the riots occurring in Washington D.C. at the time. He went back to work – bringing vodka with him – and was soon sent home when his boss saw he was drinking. Schryver said he went to the casino, had a few more drinks, then went to a friend’s house and continued to drink.

Schryver’s blood alcohol content was 0.262 – about three times above the legal limit to drive (0.08), Geist pointed out in earlier testimony.

“At the time, that was how I was dealing with things,” Schryver said.

Schryver testified he headed home, admitting he yelled at cars for driving erratically in the road. Schryver said he did not hear officers when they first announced themselves at his front door, which was attached to a mudroom that was barricaded off to keep in heat. He said he was in the bathroom when he heard some pounding at the back door. He grabbed the loaded gun, which he said he kept there for protection, and put it in his waistband before answering the door.

“It was kind of hard to see with the flashlight in my eyes. I noticed a cop – a police officer – there. I asked him what’s the problem? He said to put my hands up. I was thinking in my mind, I’m in my home. I shouldn’t have to put my hands up. I’m thinking to myself, I’ve got to get this gun off me so I can talk to this guy.”

Schryver testified he did put his hand on the grip of the gun, with the finger extended toward the trigger. He said he was trying to put the gun on the fridge.

Cotter showed jurors the slow-motion body camera video, highlighting Schryver’s body orientation. He argued the video showed Schryver turning toward the fridge, not the officers at the door.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong,” Schryver added later. “I never meant to scare the police.”

Slow-motion vs. split-second

Cotter showed the slow motion video to Plotner, Cross and Miles during their testimony, and asked them if it appeared Schryver was facing away from them toward the fridge, where he said he was putting the gun away. Cotter asked Plotner how the gun ended up on the fridge.

“He must have put it there,” Plotner responded.

Cotter pressed Plotner on whether Schryver ever threatened him, or pointed the gun at him. Plotner responded that he did not, but that he did not need to do so, and that he was not complying with instructions.

“Do they have to when they are inside their own home?” Cotter asked.

“He could have if he wanted to – he could have shut the door if he wanted to,” Plotner said.

Cotter asked Plotner if he was injured, and if he agreed that intoxicated people could have trouble hearing or understanding. Plotner said he had not been injured, and that intoxicated people are not usually at their “full capacity.” Plotner added he could not speculate on what Schryver was thinking.

Cotter then showed Plotner Miles’ body camera footage, which he said had better audio for what happened after the shooting. Cotter noted Schryver told Miles in the video he was putting the gun on the fridge, and apologized, and asked Plotner if he believed that is what Schryver did.

“I can only go with what I had at the time,” Plotner said.

“Did he sound to you like someone that wanted to assault you after the fact?” Cotter pressed.

“I can’t tell you his intentions,” Plotner said.

Geist, in his redirect, asked Plotner if Schryver had given any indication he didn’t understand Plotner’s instructions, and Plotner indicated he seemed to hear him since he responded. He also referenced Cotter’s slow motion video of the incident.

“Do you view life in slow motion?” he asked.

“No,” Plotner said. “How long do you have to make a decision to shoot?”

“A split second,” Plotner said.

Geist asked Plotner what he considered the threat was in that 16-second window between when Schryver first opened the door, and when the shooting happened.

“Him reaching for the gun, as I’m telling him not to reach for it,” Plotner said.

Cotter asked Cross during his testimony, after viewing the slow motion and other bodycam video, if he heard Schryver apologize.

“I do not believe I heard it at the time,” Cross said.

Cotter also asked about the location of Schryver’s gun, and asked Cross when or how it got on the fridge. Cross said the gun could have been put on the fridge after Schryver was shot.

“I would have shot him”

Miles testified to his use of force training, and how officers determine threats when a firearm is involved. Miles said officers consider the tone of the interactions with the other party, their distance from the gun, the type of gun involved, and how quickly they or the other person could get to cover if threatened.

“We encounter guns constantly – it’s a gun culture, it’s not uncommon, they are in people’s cars, in their glove box. We take in the whole situation, and why we were called in to begin with. That plays a big role in how we proceed when we make contact with a person,” he said. “I encounter people with weapons all the time – it’s a cause for alarm, it just depends on their interactions with us.”

“Are you trained to wait until a suspect points a firearm at you before you respond with force?” Geist asked.

“No, because we’ll be killed, and we want to go home to our families,” Miles said.

Geist later asked Miles how he would have responded if, when he was ordering Schryver to come out with his hands up if Schryver had reached for a weapon.

“I would have shot him,” Miles said.

Cotter showed Miles the slow motion video and normal speed video of the shooting, since Miles did not see it occur. Cotter asked him if it looked as if Schryver was extending the gun to officers or putting it on the fridge. Miles said he could not determine what specifically Schryver is doing at that point.

Geist asked Miles – after viewing the videos of the shooting – what he would do if he were Plotner in the situation.

“I’d have done the same thing,” Miles said.