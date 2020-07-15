June rain helped, did not end drought

Parts of Beaverhead County are considered in drought status, despite recent rains that tamped down the risk of wildfire.

June was the first month of the water year where the county “was above normal precipitation for the month – not by a lot,” National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist Arin Peters said at Monday’s Drought Task Force meeting. “It was a fairly good month, since it’s the last wet month of the year.”

The water year begins in October. Peters has said previously that May and June are traditionally the wettest months of the year for the county.

Since Jan. 1, the Dillon area overall has registered “pretty dry,” he said, though part of that might be due to the weather station at the Dillon airport. The station has been underreporting precipitation compared to other nearby stations, such as the one at the University of Montana Western.

But even UMW’s water meter is showing the area approximately 2.6 inches below normal for the water year beginning in October.

Other parts of the county are not doing as poorly water-wise; the Big Hole Valley and parts of Centennial Valley are awash in precipitation.

The only reason the area has not completely dried out is lower-than-normal temperatures countywide.

The drought forecast for the area and region looks pretty grim, Peters said. Drought is showing from moderate to severe levels in parts of Beaverhead County; it may be reduced when the issues with the reporting site at the airport worked out, but it could continue to spread as the summer kicks in.

“We have a low chance of making up the (precipitation) deficit,” he said.

Southwest Montana is considered in the “very high” category for fire danger, along with the southeast portion of the state. Though wildfire potential is considered normal for July, that could change in August. The entire state appears above normal risk for wildfire according to predictions.

Clark Canyon and Lima reservoirs are doing well, East Bench Irrigation District representative Dennis Miotke said.

“We are in good shape for water – we had heavy demand in May and early June, but that leveled off,” he said. “Some demand has picked up because of haying, but the grain is close to being done, so we’re in really good shape.”

Clark Canyon sits at 5,538.90 feet, close to last year’s amount at the end of June. That’s 79 percent full or 118 percent of average. Lima Dam sits at 6,579.65 feet, or 78 percent full, and 115 percent of average, as of Monday.

The snowpack above both reservoirs is gone, which is normal for this time of year.

There might be some saving grace this winter – a “La Nina” weather system may develop later this year. Those weather systems tend to mean wetter winters, Peters said. The last La Nina was the 2018-19 year, and it was a very wet winter, he said.

The next Drought Task Force meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10.