June Jubilee jumps into Dillon Sat.

Temperature forecasts predict June will finally start feeling like June around here this weekend, just in time for the inaugural June Jubilee.

The one-day event put on by the Dillon Montana Community Foundation (DMCF) will happen in various ways at various locations around the city on Saturday, June 11.

The Jubilee will kick off with a 9 a.m. to noon Community Garage Sale in Kiwanis Park.

Festivities will then move downtown to Depot Park, where kids can enjoy carnival games and the chance to “Touch A Truck” at noon.

“We’ll have a fire truck, ambulance, sheriff and police cars, Search & Rescue and Smokey the Bear,” said Stacey Roundy, of the sort of large vehicles kids will be able to lay their eyes and hands on Saturday.

None of the participants in the 1 p.m. Pie-Eating Contest will be allowed to lay a finger on the pies in question, just their faces, which—considering the sort of pies they’ll be faced with eating—should make them quite the sights to behold by contest end—or, really, within just a few seconds of the contest starting.

“We have 12 pies to eat—chocolate cream pies,” said Roundy of the contest menu of an event that will offer a sort of ‘first come, first served’ registration.

“We’re just asking people who want to participate to sign up that day,” said Roundy.

Participants in the 26th Annual Auto Festival & Cruise will appear to park in the park around the time the pies start disappearing, as Cruise portion of their day ends and start of their showcasing of their vintage automobiles.

At 2 p.m., the rubber will hit the road—or rather the water—as hundreds of bright, smiling bath toys go for a swim in Blacktail Deer Creek on the westside of Depot Park for the Duck Race.

“We’ll dump them off the Reeder Street Bridge and then catch them in the park,” said Roundy of the annual Kentucky Derby of bath toys, tickets for which can be purchased at the Community Garage Sale that morning.

In the days after the June Jubilee, locals will start hearing a lot more about the 2022 Second Annual History Days, coming in July 22–24.

“We got a $12,500 grant to help promote Dillon History Days,” reported Roundy of monies from a state tourism program to help fund a promotional campaign that will commence in midfor the July 22–24 festival, which like the June Jubilee, will raise funds for worthy local folks and projects.

“We are here for the community, helping the community,” said Roundy, a founding member of the DMCF board, which also includes Chair Stan Smith, Rebecca Jones, Bill Shafer, Candi Whitworth, Raymond Graham, Brenda Womack, Cory Birkenbuel and Debbie Sporich.