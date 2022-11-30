Jund wins Player of Year, 7 Bulldogs gaining postseason honors

During his long college career, Jon Jund repeatedly demonstrated the willingness and ability to do whatever it took to succeed.

Running into a highly motivated defensive front seven full of larger players out to stop him, Jund would lower his shoulder and will his way to a first down or touchdown, again and again, for his beloved Bulldogs.

During a 2022 season full of challenges, the senior signal just kept going, powering his way to a second straight Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year award, announced last week.

“Jon’s just been incredible for us,” declared UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse of his top quarterback over the past half decade.

A runner as well as a passer, Jund took a beating every game—and delivered more than a few of his own with a rushing style that made him at times seem like a throwback fullback from the 1960s than a 21st-century quarterback looking to avoid heavy contact and injury.

Jund did admit to sliding once during his college career to evade a big hit. Though he regretted it and made good on his vow to never do that again. And the player Nourse describes as maybe the toughest he’s ever coached, in any position still managed to suit up and start every game of his five years—which is more than you could say for a lot of the defenders he hit during that time.

Jund bulldogged his way to 502 yards and finished in a tie for first in rushing touchdowns, with nine, in 2022. The sixth-year senior out of Nevada also led the team’s aerial attack this past season, pacing the Frontier with 22 TD tosses and 218.3 yards per game passing.

“We’ve been together for six years now,” said Nourse of the player he anointed as his starting QB during his first fall training camp, where Jund overcame stiff competition from more experienced players.

“We will miss Jon a ton.” Nourse will also miss another six-year player who hit like a ton of bricks while mortaring his offensive line—Noah Danielson, who joined Jund on the All Frontier Conference first team announced this month.

Also a starter since his first fall camp, Danielson rarely missed a blocking assignment or chance to blast a hole for Jund or another Bulldog runner.

Nourse sometimes hailed the 275-pounder out of Charles M. Russell High School as the best player on the team— and in the league.

Danielson’s fellow first-team selectee Reese Neville sped through many of the holes through the defensive front blasted by Danielson. Though the 205-pound running back who transferred to UMW three years ago from Division 1 University of Nevada could also blast holes of his own.

Possessing the power and grit to run over defenders and the speed to run past them, Neville broke UMW’s single season rushing record in 2022, when he led the Frontier Conference with 1065 total rushing yards while co-leading it with Jund in running TDs.

A quadruple threat, UMW’s Trey Mounts gained his second nod as an all-league second teamer in 2022. The Belgrade product could run the football and catch it (with seven TD grabs in a 2022 season limited to just eight games for him by injury). He also served as the league’s most inventive and dangerous punt and kick returner over the past half decade.

Mounts gained company on the all-league second team from UMW defensive linemen Reese Artz and Tanner Harrell.

“We lost so many defensive backs this year,” said Nourse of a group that saw seven of its members forced to the sidelines by injury during the 2022 season.

“It put a lot of pressure on the d-line, so to speak. They had to turn it up to put pressure on the quarterback—and those guys as a unit did a great job.”

Another Nevada product, Artz placed in a tie for third in the league with 12.5 tackles for loss and fourth in the Frontier with seven sacks.

A Shepherd High School alum, Harrell finished second in the league with 8.5 sacks and matched Artz’s 12.5 tackles for loss while earning his second honor as a second-team all Frontier member.

Senior UMW defensive back Gus Hanson helped hold the UMW defensive backfield together and gained this year’s Montana Western’s Champions of Character award. That distinction is afforded the player who best demonstrates the NAIA’s Champions of Character five core values— integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

award following the season. J.P. Plutt Photo