Johnson pleads not guilty to bail jumping

The Dillon man accused of knowing about the death of Larry Coon last year and delaying reporting it to police pleaded not guilty to felony bail jumping in Fifth Judicial District Court Thursday.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, is accused of failing to appear in court for a pretrial conference in August for the murder case. He was arrested two days later upon release from Barrett Hospital, according to charging documents. He was taken to the hospital by bail bondsman Jim Brunzell, who told police he took Johnson to the hospital because Johnson was allegedly “suicidal and extremely intoxicated.” Johnson’s bond conditions require him to remain clean and sober, law abiding and attend court hearings when required. He faces up to 10 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine on the bail jumping charge.

Johnson rejected a plea deal in the murder case and intends to go to trial, which is currently scheduled for January. He is charged with felony obstructing justice in that case, and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger raised a potential conflict of interest concern in court, regarding Johnson’s currently-appointed public defense attorney Victor Bunitsky. Berger noted Bunitsky has represented Cristina VanDuinen, a co-defendant in the murder case, in other unrelated cases in the past and feared any knowledge Bunitsky may have regarding her could cause ethics issues with Johnson’s trial in the murder case.

Bunitsky is the third attorney to represent Johnson, and is currently assigned to handle all of his pending cases in District Court.

“I don’t know what the state’s case will be against Mr. Johnson, but from what I read, Ms. VanDuinen could be a key witness against Mr. Johnson. I don’t think you should even be allowed to cross-examine her because of your knowledge of any issues she may have,” Berger said. “I want to put this on the record to protect you, and to protect Mr. Johnson. I have no interest in throwing a wrench into this, other than to make sure most importantly in this case that Mr. Johnson’s rights are upheld. And for Mr. Bunitsky, so there’s no later question of even the appearance of impropriety from anyone, including your former client.”

Bunitsky said he did not feel there would be an issue, stating he tends not to discuss cases with clients until he receives a copy of the police report, and he has not discussed any of the facts of the cases yet with Johnson. He also does not represent VanDuinen in the murder case, and has not talked to her about her charges there.

VanDuinen pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence in the murder case, admitting she agreed to help Sandy Moore hide Larry Coon’s body and provided a suitcase to assist with that purpose. VanDuinen is not expected to be sentenced until after Johnson’s trial in the murder case concludes.

“There’s nothing I know about, and nothing I can crossexamine her on that would be in conflict with Mr. Johnson, because I still don’t know much about it,” Bunitsky added.

Berger urged Bunitsky and Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist to discuss the situation further.

“I’m not trying to slow things down. I just feel this is one of those things – I’m not saying it will happen – that with whatever happens, and two years from now we all look back at it and say, we could have avoided this.”

Johnson also has a separate case where he was accused of criminal trespass in July 2020 when he accessed his property by crossing a portion of the railroad track which he does not have a legal right to use. Police found a stolen vehicle on his property, allegedly containing a woman’s purse with drugs in it, and drug paraphernalia. He was out of jail at the time on bond for the murder case.

Berger set bail for Johnson at $75,000 for this case, with conditions that match the ones in all other pending cases. Johnson is held in the Beaverhead County Jail.