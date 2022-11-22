Jingle all the way: Holiday festivities upcoming Dec. 2

Dillon area residents and businesses are prepping to roll out the holiday cheer next week, starting with the Festival of Trees family night, Parade of Lights and the Christmas Stroll.

The 2022 Festival of Trees will be Dec. 2-3 at the Frontier Events Center on Helena Street. Dec. 2 is “family night,” which will coincide with the annual Parade of Lights and Christmas Stroll in downtown Dillon. Family Night entry is free; visitors can view the live and silent auction items this year, enjoy a performance from the Shine Studio dancers and visit with Santa. There will also be a dessert bar featuring Sugar Coated creations.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 in front of the Beaverhead County Courthouse, with Santa lighting the Christmas tree. This year’s theme is “Your Favorite Christmas Story.” Floats will line up starting at 5:30 p.m. in front of the courthouse. The traditional parade route will be followed – west on Bannack Street, North on Idaho, west on Center, south on Montana, east on Sebree, north on Idaho, and east on Bannack, starting and ending at the courthouse. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rebecca Jones said a $50 Chamber Bucks prize awaits the winner of the float contest.

The Christmas Stroll starts at the end of the parade, with businesses open late and offering perks such as hot chocolate and gift wrapping for Christmas shoppers. There will be a bouncy house, bonfires, hot chocolate and heaters at the Dillon Assembly Church on Montana and Center streets.

The Beaverhead County Museum will be open from 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2 for the Christmas Stroll. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Museum staff will showcase the new Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Montana exhibit and the Audubon Birds of Southwest Montana exhibit; they will also discuss their plans for the upcoming trains and railroad exhibit. The Museum Gift Store will be open with Montana-made items, and the Centennial Valley Historical Society will have T-shirts and history books available for purchase.

New exhibits such as “Life in the Civilian Conservation Corps Camp,” “Children’s Clothes of Yesteryears,” and “Dillon’s History of Apothecaries” will be open, and there will be scavenger hunts for those interested. Attendees can also enjoy the exhibits with in-depth information through the new “Guide by Cell” service with their own cell phone.

The Festival of Trees Gala will be Saturday evening, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The typical baron of beef dinner, entertainment and silent and live auctions will take place that evening at the Frontier Events Center. Tickets for the festival are $40 and are available for purchase at Taylor Realty or The Bookstore on Idaho Street in Dillon.

Festival of Trees organizers decided to hold the event at the Frontier Center again this year during the Christmas Stroll due to positive feedback from last year.

“Everyone enjoyed it so much last year, and it benefited the downtown merchants,” festival organizer Mary Rouse said. “I think we had over a thousand people that first night.”

This year’s recipients of Festival of Trees grants are the Dillon Kennel Club and Jaycee Park.

“Jaycee Park has provided the Dillon community with such an outstanding venue for everything downtown,” Rouse said. “The Kennel Club’s spay and neuter clinic for low income people in Dillon did over 130 animals, and they want to do that twice a year. Both seem really worthwhile.”

Different nonprofits make presentations seeking Festival of Trees grant dollars every year. The committee factors in a number of things before choosing, but one of the most important is how many people will be impacted by the work the group is doing; over the years roughly 20 different organizations have received an estimated $300,000 from Festival of Trees funding.

MaryEllen Wilkerson, one of the founding members of the Festival of Trees, said she was astounded at the longevity of the event, and the community’s continued support of it.

“This is a huge community project, and we want to help as many people as we can,” she said. “And we want people to come and have fun and have just a wonderful evening – it’s just awesome.”

The Festival of Trees group will continue the scholarships to the University of Montana Western it started last year, which Rouse said serves a population the event has not focused on before. There is a special tree that will be auctioned off to fund those scholarships.

Donations for the Festival of Trees auctions can be dropped off at Taylor Realty or the Frontier Events Center Nov. 28-29; monetary donations are also welcome. For more information on the Festival of Trees, call Megan Chilson (406-660-0667), Mary Rouse (406-660-0094), or Vana Taylor (406-925-1989).

For entry forms or more information about the Parade of Lights or Christmas Stroll, call the Chamber of Commerce at 406-683-5511 or email info@beaverheadchamber.org. For museum information, call 406683-5027 or email bvhdmuseum@ hotmail.com.