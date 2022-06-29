JCs feature car smashing and kids on center stage

The Dillon Jaycees continue to put on outstanding events enjoyed by folks in Beaverhead County and monies added to the Jaycee coffers are reinvested into the many good works the organization does throughout the year. The Jaycee Demolition Derby Saturday evening at Beaverehead County Fairgrounds held a special place in the hearts of many in Dillon as it honored the memory of former derby driver and Dillon Jaycee Mike Marsh.

“It was one of the best shows I’ve seen and I had a lot of people come up and tell me that it was the best show they’ve seen in at least 15 years,” said Jaycee Demo Chairman Kyle Zimmerman. “Everything ran smoothly, great turnout, great car hittin’. I couldn’t be more happy with the results and how it ran.”

To get the impressive 32-car field, the Jaycees boosted the purse by $5,500 this year to $15,500. In addition to the car smashing events of the Herbie Derby, Main Event (stock car division), and Class III division, there was the UTV barrel race with six entries, the Power Wheels Derby for kids, and special events to allow kids from the crowd to enter the arena and participate in the event.

The evening began with a tribute to Marsh with his family on hand to share the moment in the arena that was most special to Marsh during his young adult life.

“It was very emotional,” said Zimmerman. “The family was happy about it and it was a great tribute to a great guy.”

Part of the tribute came in the form of a derby car. A car that closely matched the cars that Marsh once ran in the derby was raffled off by the Jaycees.

“A week ago Friday before the derby, I went into the radio station for a live drawing,” said Zimmerman. “Jeremy Crawford put all of the tickets into a barrel and he pulled out Darrin Morast’s name. Darrin was Mike’s best friend so for him winning the car blew us away.”

Morast honored Marsh with an outstanding night of car crashing, placing third in the Main Event.

Zimmerman said the money from the drawing will be equally split between a donation to the suicide prevention fund and a Memorial Scholarship to honor all past Dillon Jaycees.

The kids events were a perfect addition to Derby night. Over the past few years, the Kids Power Wheels Derby had become very popular, but to get involved you had to have the expensive toy. Zimmerman added in two age divisions a boot race and a Dollar Man Race. Kids swarmed the arena for ages 8 to 10 and 11 to 13 age divisions for the chance to compete.

Attendance was down about 500 to between 3,500 and 4,000 attendees according to Zimmerman.

2022 Dillon Jaycee Demolition Derby at Beaverhead County Fairgrounds

Main Event – 1, Gage Hoerning, Dillon. 2, Shane Kraha, Whitehall. 3, Darrin Morast, Dillon. Class III - Neal Moore, Baker. 2, Nick Clark, Sheridan. 3, Shane Kraha, Whitehall. Herbie Derby - 1, Bill “Crash the Clown” Lanes, Whitehall. 1, Jackie Cline, Belgrade. ATV Barrel Race (combined time 2 runs) – 1, Shane Holmes, Dillon. Mean Gene Mad Dog – Gage Hoerning. Best of Show – Nicole Hull, Dillon. Power Wheel Derby – Brixie Clark, Sheridan.