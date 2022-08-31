Jaycees undaunted, parade goes on

The Dillon Jaycee Auxilliary has traditionally chaired the Labor Day Parade and that duty falls this year to Dillon Jaycee Auxiliary President Teryn Decker. Decker, as are the Jaycees and residents of Beaverhead County, proved resilient and despite challenges has moved forward to stage what she hopes will be among the best Labor Day Parades ever.

Her first challenge came with the parade route. Just two years after COVID brought Labor Day Weekend to a limping walk, a City of Dillon waterline project has temporarily broken downtown Dillon three months after the project was supposed to be complete. Unfortunately, the construction comes smack dab in the middle of Dillon’s business district at the “Christmas in September” time of the year.

“At first we weren’t 100% sure on what we were going to do with the parade route this year with the construction right in the middle of our route,” said Decker. “The best part is that now we get to test out a new route to see if we will keep it for years to come or go back to the old route once the construction is done. It was easy to overcome this obstacle due to working together as a group to make sure the parade goes on no matter what.”

The route will make a big square on a map, starting at the regular spot on Glendale next to the Bitterroot Trading Post. The parade will head West onto Atlantic Street and make a right turn to head North onto Atlantic Street. From Atlantic Street they will turn left and head West on Helena Street. When they reach Montana Street they will turn left and head South all the way down to East Reeder Street. The parade will follow down Reeder until Atlantic Street, ending a block from where it started.

“This year’s theme is ‘Dillon Decades,’” said Decker. “We are hoping that the parade entrants take full advantage of this fun theme and we see some amazing floats this year. We have 31 entries so far and are excited to test out the new parade route. Can’t wait to end Montana’s Biggest Weekend with a big bang.”