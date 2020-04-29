Jason Ferris signs free agent deal with NFL Panthers

Jason Ferris’s lifelong dream of playing football on Sundays got a major boost last Saturday, the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“It was kind of quiet all day, which my agent and I didn’t expect from what we heard to teams earlier,” said Ferris, who went unselected during the April 23–25 NFL Draft for 2020.

“But as we got to the end of the draft and we didn’t hear anything, we had pretty much given up hope that I was going to get signed that day,” conceded Ferris, who is represented by Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer of Sun West Sports in California

“Then about five minutes later, I heard back from my agent and he told me I was going to Carolina,” said the two-time Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

“It was a long day,” said Ferris, whose patience paid off in the form of a three-year pro deal with the Panthers shortly after the conclusion of the three-day NFL draft.

“I was not surprised,” said University of Montana Western Head Coach Ryan Nourse of the signing of Ferris, the top vote getter from the NAIA last season for the Cliff Harris Award, which is given to the best small college defensive player from the NAIA, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III.

“I was a little nervous with how things were going with the NFL and with Pro Days,” admitted Nourse of the impact on his former player’s chances of getting attention from the NFL after the coronavirus-inspired cancellations this spring of the Pro Days scheduled for various locations to allow lower-profile players who played in college outside the NCAA’s Division 1 to show their stuff to NFL scouts and coaches.

“It’s really hard for guys like Jason from smaller schools to get noticed, and it’s even harder for guys from smaller schools to go into a pro team’s camp with a contract,” said Nourse of the first Bulldog player he’s coached who has gained such a deal.

“I don’t give a damn about how it will help with my future recruiting for Montana Western. I’m just so happy for him,” stated Nourse.

“This is all about Jason Ferris.”

Ferris put himself at the forefront of local football fans over the past decade.

Playing running back and linebacker, he led the Dillon Beavers to a pair of Class A state titles before heading across town to Montana Western.

A three-year starter at LB for the Bulldogs, Ferris led his team and the entire Frontier Conference in tackles with an average of 11.9 per game last season, even as opponents did everything the could to keep their playmakers away from him.

His stellar, stifling play at linebacker bolstered attendance at Bulldog football games the past two seasons by attracting around two dozen pro scouts, one of whom in particular impressed Ferris.

“Carolina was one of first teams to show up my senior year. While most of the other scouts seemed younger and tended to ask the same questions, this guy was older and definitely seemed more experienced,” said Ferris of Steve Bartkowski, a former NFL QB who now works for the Carolina Panthers.

“He asked different questions and seemed more interested,” recalled Ferris of his impressions of Bartkowski, a two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection while playing for the Atlanta Falcons in the 1980s.

“Steve Bartkowski really believed in him from the getgo, just from watching our practices,” said Nourse of the man who proved instrumental in convincing the Panthers to sign Ferris.

“He saw Jason’s speed and length, and size and playmaking abilities,” said Norse of the former NFL star’s impressions of the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound, long-armed Ferris.

“He believed Jason as a guy who could really play in the NFL. He helped Jason believe in himself even more than he did already,” said Nourse, who shares Bartkowki’s faith in Ferris.

“With Jason’s work ethic and with what he is willing to do to keep developing his talent,” said Nourse of Ferris, who left Dillon this past winter to go work out at the invitation of Dane Fletcher, a former player for Montana State University and the New England Patriots who started a training facility in Bozeman.

“I knew Jason would do what it takes,” said Nourse, who also believes Ferris has what it takes to travel the last few, longest, hardest steps on his journey to an NFL opening-day roster.

“It’s nice to have my feet on the ground finally,” said Ferris, of the end of the most uncertain time in his life, the roughly sixmonth between the conclusion of his college career last fall and his signing with the Panthers last weekend.

“It’s nice to have a clear path to follow.”