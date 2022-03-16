Jail renovations begin five months late

The plan to update and improve Beaverhead County Jail fixtures, security systems, plumbing and add space for more inmates just got started last week.

Supply chain delays were part of the problem, Sheriff Paul Craft said. But so were wrongly-placed and -shipped orders, and the glacial pace for OKs in funding.

The jail was built in 1975, and fixes over the years have not kept pace with aging infrastructure. Add in the city of Dillon’s calcium-fortified water, and that recipe led to leaks, breaks and an overall unpleasant situation for all involved.

When Craft took over as sheriff in 2019, he focused on updating and improving a number of pain points for local law enforcement staff and the inmates in their care. That started with an upgrade of 30-year-old software and radio equipment in 911 Dispatch, which expanded out to the radio repeater towers around the county. Video equipment in vehicles and in the dispatch center are part of that, along with planned security improvements around the Beaverhead County Courthouse (see related story).

“Overall, I want this all to be working together, where we (in dispatch) can see all the jail, the 911 center, the courthouse, which can be locked down easily as needed,” he said. “It’s for safety –- for everyone that works here, and those inmates in the jail.”

The county tapped the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, 911 and Department of Homeland Security to fund the software, equipment and radio upgrades, and some of the jail work. The county has not yet dipped into its American Rescue Plan (ARPA) dollars for the jail, though that is still possible, Craft said.

When the work is complete, the jail will be able to hold two more inmates over its current capacity (28). Internal doors and systems will be able to be locked down remotely. Visitors to the 911 center, the jail, or throughout the courthouse will be able to be tracked down to where they specifically went while inside. He stressed the new security system does not use “facial recognition” – the ability to scan a person’s face and find out who they are through a database – but that capability is possible with the updates.

“We don’t have it in our plans right now,” Craft said.

The county’s current inmates are being housed at the Gallatin County Detention Center for $75 per day. He said he expects the jail remodel work to be done by the end of March.

“We’ve come leaps and bounds since Jan. 1, 2019. Our communications are better than they have ever been. They had to be upgraded – they were at the end of their service life. We’ve increased Wise River’s communications with the new repeater. The Wisdom repeater is up and functioning,” Craft said, though a few more repeater sites still need those last upgrades. And the backup emergency dispatch station is functional and ready for use in case of a catastrophic event.

Craft is still in the planning phase for creating a Wise River sheriff’s deputy position, but has not finalized those plans. The department has such “resident deputies” in Lima, Jackson and Wisdom, who live and work there, and come into the Dillon office when needed to file reports or handle other matters.

“Right now, I think it’s even more important, with no EMS up there,” he said, referring to the closure of the volunteer Wise River Ambulance service earlier this month. Craft is working with other area services such as those in the Grasshopper Valley, Polaris and Butte areas to ensure the fastest possible response in an emergency.

With his last day as sheriff (and coroner) set for Dec. 31, Craft said he hopes to leave a fully-functional and improved security situation for his successor.

“My end goal is to retire at the end of the year, and the upgrades will allow whoever is coming in one year to learn the job, and not have to deal with any of the electronic issues we’ve had,” he said.