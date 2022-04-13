Jail renovation complete, security updates near finish line

The Beaverhead County Jail renovations are complete, and the county’s prisoners are expected to be returned to their home cells this week.

The project – originally slated to begin last fall – was delayed from an inability to get parts due to supply chain difficulties. The updates fixed persistent plumbing problems and added capacity for two more inmates (though even more can be stuffed into existing cells if needed). Additional updates included new cameras and locks, with the ability to remotely close off portions of the jail as needed.

The overall renovations took about a week longer than planned, Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft said. For the most part the project was on schedule, but an update to the flooring to ensure it lasts took a bit longer than expected.

“I know this seems long, and is longer than we anticipated,” Craft told the Beaverhead County Commissioners last week. “But I think it will be well worth the investment.”

County officials canceled a jail walkthrough and open house event Tuesday, due to piles of snow dumped in town from a late winter storm. There was no way to reschedule the open house before the prisoners returned, Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said Tuesday.

The majority of the estimated $150,000 total project cost is being covered by grant funding. The county paid the Gallatin County Detention Center $75 per day per inmate to house them during the renovations.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch reminded the commissioners if the jail had not been updated, the county could have faced a lawsuit from its inmates. Several Lake County jail inmates are suing, alleging inhumane conditions at that facility.

Other updates – security cameras around the courthouse, and radio improvements in the county for emergency services and law enforcement – are close to completion, Craft said. One of the remaining radio repeaters is located in a hard-to-access area at high altitudes, so its upgrades may have to wait until later in the year. The 911 Dispatch center improvements (equipment and software) are up and running.